A Revolution in Medicare Marketing: Adir Ventures Acquires Healthy Labs

Adir Ventures today announces its acquisition of Healthy Labs, a tech forward leader in Medicare performance marketing and digital plan discovery. The acquisition promises to deepen the years-long relationship between Healthy Labs and MyPlanAdvocate, Adir Ventures' flagship consumer Medicare agency.

Working together, they will realize their collective vision to build a better Medicare experience for beneficiaries throughout the United States, with Healthy Labs continuing to evolve its already cutting- edge approach to data driven plan discovery for customers and agents. This signifies a pivotal expansion for Adir Ventures, positioning it for significant growth and setting new standards for innovation in the Medicare industry.

Redefining Medicare Marketing

Healthy Labs closed out 2023 by generating over $20 million in Medicare calls to its clients by interacting and providing guidance to nearly one million in-market Medicare consumers! Coupled with MyPlanAdvocate's national call center, this merger introduces a dynamic era of growth with a unified aim of transforming the Medicare market through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to transparency and trust.

Leveraging Strategic Synergies

Backed by the comprehensive resources of Adir Ventures, Healthy Labs will continue to support its clients and buyers by continuing to lead innovation in the rapidly changing Medicare landscape. This merger not only combines two complementary powerhouses but also equips them to tackle the Medicare market's complexities with unmatched agility and insight.

Anticipating and Leading Through Regulatory Changes

With impending regulatory changes in the Medicare industry, the acquisition means Healthy Labs will continue to delight its clientele with high quality results, while also working with MyPlanAdvocate to create new tech-backed marketing and sales offerings to carriers, brokerages, and agents.

Charting the Future of Medicare Marketing

The acquisition of Healthy Labs underscores Adir Ventures' dedication to leading a future where Medicare marketing is defined by precision, innovation, and integrity. This collaboration aims to empower beneficiaries to explore their Medicare options confidently, backed by data-driven guidance and a firm commitment to their welfare.

