A Revolutionary Blockchain Solution for Cross-Border Business

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We were fortunate enough to catch up with Salim Ismail, a serial entrepreneur who has helped companies like TD Ameritrade, Black & Decker, HP, and Visa move leadership, culture, and management thinking three years ahead in just ten weeks by implementing his methodology for exponential growth.

In our discussion with Salim, we learned about his blockchain-related venture, OpenExO. OpenExO gives individuals, businesses, and governments the tools they need to succeed in today's world by immersing them in a community of thought-leaders, innovators, futurists, coaches, speakers, and entrepreneurs that help them grow exponentially—just like the companies Salim has assisted.

Currently, the OpenExO community has 2,291 exponential growth specialists across 101 countries. These innovators help clients leverage emerging technologies and exponential attributes to emulate the world's fastest-growing companies.

OpenExO is like the sharing economy; it operates in a massive global cooperative to achieve a common goal and transform the world for a better future. Open ExO leverages their community of on-demand specialists to help companies prosper around the globe; however, ExO does not directly employ these specialists. Instead, OpenExO helps clients connect to specialists within the ExO community and economy.

For example, someone in Medellín working on a drone project might need a drone guru who might be in Switzerland. However, sending a payment from Columbia to Switzerland can be a nightmare when it comes to transaction fees and settlement time.

That is why the ExO team decided to implement a stand-alone public blockchain and its own cryptographic token, EXOS. EXOS are a tool that helps facilitate the exchange of services throughout the network and reduce friction--especially when it comes to cross-border payments. As a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, the community members actually run the blockchain economy's infrastructure on behalf of the network.

When the individual in Medellín goes to contract the individual in Switzerland for their drone project, The EXOS token allows the individual in Medellín to retain the drone expert directly with tokens. This eliminates the need for a financial intermediary and the expensive fees that are known to come with that service. The ExO Economy also allows these individuals to easily find each other and contract for their services as well as operate freely with very little transactional and cross-border friction.

Based on the work that Salim, his co-founders, and the ExO community have done with TD Ameritrade, Black & Decker, HP, Visa, and many more companies to help them grow exponentially, they realized that by leveraging innovative technology once more via the blockchain, they could help businesses succeed at a faster rate than before.

By using the EXOS blockchain to reduce friction in payments—especially when it comes to cross-border transactions and cross-border talent acquisition—the ExO economy allows individuals globally to connect and catalyze exponential growth in their organizations.

Are you a business owner or part of a team looking to experience exponential growth? If the answer is yes, then you should join the ExO Community !

To find out more about how you can help your organization grow exponentially, visit https://www.openexo.com/ for more information; and if you have any questions regarding OpenExO, do not hesitate to reach out to us at hello@openexo.com !

About Salim Ismail:

Salim is the former Head of Innovation at Yahoo, the founding executive director of Singularity University, a board member at the XPrize Foundation, General Partner of Rokk3r, and the current chairman of OpenExO and ExO Works. Salim is the author of Exponential Organizations, a book that quickly reached Number 1 on Amazon's "Best-Sellers in Business Management," and was named Frost & Sullivan's "Growth, Innovation and Leadership Book of the Year." In addition, he is the co-author of Exponential Transformation, a book that was ranked number one globally on Kindle business upon its release.

