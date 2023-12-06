A Revolutionary Innovation in Civil Justice Makes its Debut

News provided by

Intelligent Justice

06 Dec, 2023, 11:48 ET

There Now is a Cost-Effective System for Resolving Difficult Legal Disputes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the time and cost required to resolve legal disputes in the public court system made true justice nearly impossible to achieve. Now, an emerging alternative dispute resolution system called "Comprehensive Adjudication" has been designed to mathematically guarantee a carefully analyzed decision in less than half the time and at less than half the cost of public court litigation. You can be at the forefront of this remarkable innovation.  Both the problem and the solution are explained in a newly released website found at http://comprehensiveadjudication.com/

The cost of pursuing a just outcome in court often exceeds the benefit of obtaining it because the court system's procedures are inefficient and attorney fees are too high. Comprehensive Adjudication solves the problem by eliminating the procedural inefficiency and significantly diminishing the role that expensive legal gladiators play in the decision-making process.

Instead of each of the opposing parties hiring separate litigators to investigate the law and evidence, they split the cost of a single, neutral Adjudicator who is jointly chosen from distinguished attorney candidates they have jointly interviewed. The selected, neutral Adjudicator efficiently decides the dispute after zealously researching the law and facts that support the positions of each party. The total fee charged by the Adjudicator is capped at the beginning of the process and divided between the parties.  

The Adjudication commences immediately. No time is wasted with partisan legal tactics and delays. Unlike litigation in court or traditional arbitration, the neutral Adjudicator performs all the legal research and factual investigation. The Adjudicator promptly obtains and reviews the written evidence and examines the witnesses under oath. There is no need to repeat the process again later at an expensive trial or arbitration hearing. The parties obtain a just result in a fraction of the time required to obtain a verdict in the public court system.

Each of the recommended Adjudicator candidates is a highly credentialed attorney with many years of experience in the relevant area of law. By allowing the parties to jointly select their Adjudicator in advance, Comprehensive Adjudication eliminates the risk and uncertainty that occurs when judges and jurors with unknown qualifications and abilities are used to decide complex legal disputes in the public court system. Comprehensive Adjudication provides the parties with an experienced, neutral Adjudicator whose only loyalty is to a just result. When the Adjudication is completed, the verdict is quickly confirmed as an enforceable court judgment, or swiftly appealed to a private appellate specialist, if an appeal is permitted by the parties' Adjudication agreement. 

Comprehensive Adjudication has the potential to completely transform the civil justice system.

SOURCE Intelligent Justice

