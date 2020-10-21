A Revolutionary Way to Preserve Meat: IXON Food Technology Develops Innovative Energy-Efficient Method to Safely Keep Meat Fresh For Up to Two Years

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by innovative food scientists seeking to transform the future of the food industry, IXON Food Technology announced today a novel eco-friendly and energy-efficient food preservation method that can keep meat fresh and juicy for up to two years without refrigeration or the use of preservatives.

Created by innovative food scientists seeking to transform the future of the food industry, IXON Food Technology has developed a novel eco-friendly and energy-efficient food preservation method that can keep meat fresh and juicy for up to two years without refrigeration or the use of preservatives. The company's innovative technology enables food to be sterilized at a gentle 60 degrees Celsius (140° F) rather than the high heat traditionally used in canning that can sap the moisture and flavor. Imagine the potential long-term impact on the global food industry with technology to lock-in the fresh taste of meat without the energy costs of refrigeration during storage and transport. This could make less food waste, leading to more worldwide supply without increasing meat production. IXON Food Technology has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ixon/ixon-preservative-free-meat-you-can-store-at-room-temp), to spread awareness of its unique technology.

Imagine the potential long-term impact on the global food industry with technology to "lock-in" the fresh taste of meat without the energy costs of refrigeration during storage and transport. This could also make less food waste, leading to more worldwide supply without increasing meat production.

"Our product has the taste of fresh meat with the shelf life and convenience of canned meat, and uses very little energy, unlike frozen meat. Our product addresses 10 out of 17 sustainable development goals set out by the United Nations," said Felix Cheung, co-founder and CEO of IXON Food Technology. "We're using creative science to change our food's future."

The company's revolutionary technology is called "ASAP" which stands for advanced sous-vide aseptic packaging. Developed, tested, and proven to work over the past five years - ASAP technology enables food to be sterilized at a gentle 60 degrees Celsius (140° F) rather than the high heat traditionally used in canning that can sap the moisture and flavor. This innovative technology promises to help the food industry reduce costs, save energy, and increase production efficiency.

"Our product is unique. We are the only company in the world with a product that can sterilize food at 60 degrees Celsius (140° F). You can have perfectly cooked meals at home or in a restaurant within the snap of a finger. Freezer burns, defrosting, and bad cooking will become a thing of the past," Cheung said.

Top features of the IXON's products made with ASAP Technology include:

Long-lasting – guaranteed shelf life for up to 2 years.

– guaranteed shelf life for up to 2 years. Unique – premium meat is sterilized at 60 degrees Celsius (140° F) using sous-vide methods to retain taste and then aseptically packaged with extra virgin olive oil to preserve freshness.

– premium meat is sterilized at 60 degrees Celsius (140° F) using sous-vide methods to retain taste and then aseptically packaged with extra virgin olive oil to preserve freshness. Sustainable – store at room temperature for 2 years with no refrigeration required.

– store at room temperature for 2 years with no refrigeration required. Convenient – cooks quickly (usually within 2 minutes on high heat).

– cooks quickly (usually within 2 minutes on high heat). Quality – 100% natural USDA organic and Canada organic premium beef sirloin and pork chops. Fresh-tasting without artificial flavors, preservatives, or chemicals.

– 100% natural USDA organic and organic premium beef sirloin and pork chops. Fresh-tasting without artificial flavors, preservatives, or chemicals. Can be used in any recipe and anywhere – homes, restaurants, or grilling outdoors.

– homes, restaurants, or grilling outdoors. Additional ASAP prepared meat and food options will be added over time.

The Hong Kong-based company has applied for patents and trademarks on its proprietary technology in the United States, Europe, and China, as well as garnered various awards - including being named a Foodtech 500 company, the definitive list of most inspirational movers and shakers in AgriFood Tech.

IXON Food Technology has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ixon/ixon-preservative-free-meat-you-can-store-at-room-temp), to spread awareness about its energy-efficient and innovative food preservation technology.

ABOUT IXON FOOD TECHNOLOGY

Created by food scientists, IXON Food Technology's innovative eco-friendly and energy-efficient food preservation method ASAP allows food to be sterilized at a gentle flavor-preserving 60 degrees Celsius (140° F) and then packaged without the use of artificial preservatives or the need for refrigeration. Their mission is to help the food industry reduce costs and save energy while increasing production efficiency.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

Mobile: 562-857-5680

[email protected]

https://ignitecfp.com/

SOURCE IXON Food Products