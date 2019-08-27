A Ring with a Purpose

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nan Fusco Jewelry has created a meaningful, unique spinning arrow ring with deep symbolism to honor her daughter who has been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A spinning arrow through diamonds represents courage as one moves forward. When the arrow is turned, 'KOA' is revealed. KOA is the Hawaiian word for 'the strong, brave and fearless,' but has been simplified to mean 'warrior.'

KOA Warrior Ring to benefit Pancreatic Cancer (PRNewsfoto/Nan Fusco Jewelry)

"As a Mom, I felt compelled to do something to help my daughter, so I put my efforts into creating a relevant piece that would help raise awareness and potentially find a cure.

My greatest hope is that each time someone wearing the KOA ring gets a compliment, they will share the story and ultimately create a domino effect."

For each ring sold Nan Fusco is donating all profits to pancan.org . The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest and deadliest cancer, which kills more people than breast cancer and has a 5 year survival rate of 9%. November is National Pancreatic Awareness Month.

Nan Fusco has been creating unique one of a kind jewelry since 2003. Each piece is meticulously curated and handcrafted using precious gemstones, saltwater Akoya, South Sea and Tahitian pearls and exotic fossils. Every Nan Fusco piece is truly wearable art. Her ever-changing collection is unmatched for its pure palette and stunning design and can be found in luxury boutiques and jewelry stores across the US.

