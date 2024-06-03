A Robust Event Schedule Planned for the 102nd Annual Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts is pleased to announce this year's lineup of events happening during Indian Market Week in Santa Fe. This year, SWAIA received over 1,300 artist submissions and over 1,000 Indigenous North American artists juried into the prestigious market.

Weaver, Barbara Teller Ornelas at Santa Fe Indian Market. Photo ©Gabriella Marks Photography for SWAIA

"Artist applications are showing significant growth year over year," said Jamie Schulze, SWAIA's executive director. "We are excited about fostering some terrific partnerships this year: from Balmain's involvement with the SWAIA Native Fashion Show to partnering with the Santa Fe chapter of the Boys and Girls Club to exhibit student artwork, a lot of exciting things are happening."

SWAIA's signature events are returning this August with tickets going on sale on June 3rd at 9 am. Indian Market Week commences with the return of the Get Indigenous Film Festival (GIFF) at the Violet Crown on Thursday, August 16. On Friday the Best of Show Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, the Member and General Previews all take place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

SWAIA's annual fundraising gala will be held this year, for the first time, at the newly opened Vladem Contemporary Museum. SWAIA's Annual Gala benefits the education and advocacy work of the Southwest Association for Indian Arts, celebrating Native American art, fashion, and culture with a lavish cocktail reception, a special presentation of Indigenous fashion, and a live art auction.

SWAIA Fashion Producer Amber-Dawn Bear Robe, fresh off the success of SWAIA Native Fashions' first Indigenous Fashion Week is preparing for the annual Indigenous Fashion Show during Indian Market at the Convention Center on Sunday, August 18 at 3 p.m. This year's participating designers include

Jamie Okuma (Luiseño, Wailaki, Okinawan, and Shoshone-Bannock)

ASEP Designs/ Adrian Standing Elk Pinnecoose (Navajo/Southern Ute)

(Navajo/Southern Ute) Lauren Good Day (Arikara, Hidatssa, Blackfeet, Plains Cree)

(Arikara, Hidatssa, Blackfeet, Plains Cree) Caroline Monnet (Anishinaabe/French)

Jontay Kahm (Plains Cree)

A roster of special celebrity guests will be appearing in this year's fashion show- details will be released over social media and in a separate press release.

Santa Fe Indian Market officially opens on Saturday, August 17 from 8 am to 5 pm and again on Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm. For a complete list of events and tickets, please visit the SWAIA home page at swaia.org.

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market--the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922. SWAIA cultivates excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms and develops programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native American artists year-round. swaia.org

