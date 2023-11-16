A Rockin' Legacy: School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Music Education

Global brand commemorates the major milestone by partnering with Gibson to release a limited edition guitar and bass, available exclusively to valued brand patrons

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock , a leader in performance-based music education, is proud to be celebrating 25 years dedicated to enriching the lives of students globally and instilling core values through the power of music.

To mark the momentous milestone, School of Rock has teamed up with long-time partner Gibson Brands to release unique editions of two classic models: the SG Standard Guitar and the SG Standard Bass Guitar. These vintage-inspired instruments pay tribute to the brand's 25th year and feature custom backplates and a truss rod cover with the iconic School of Rock 'Batwing' symbol. With only 300 guitars and 100 bass guitars available, it provides an exclusive opportunity for School of Rock students, parents and staff to own an instant collectible.

School of Rock has also committed to allocating a total of $25,000 from the guitar proceeds to be donated across its three long-standing philanthropic partners: the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, Music Will and the National Museum of African American Music.

"A milestone like this calls for something special, and what better way to honor 25 years than with a custom School of Rock Gibson SG?" said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "These custom instruments symbolize more than two decades of passion, dedication, and collaboration by our community of owners and operators who have enriched hundreds of thousands of lives around the world through music. These guitars and basses are now a part of School of Rock's history, and we are honored that 400 of our own community members will be able to carry a piece of it with them as they continue their musical journey."

School of Rock's 25th anniversary comes during a year filled with success for the brand, including the grand opening of its 350th location, new partnerships, multiple award recognitions and more. Furthermore, the brand was recently acquired by Youth Enrichment Brands , the nation's leading youth activities platform, ushering in a new chapter for the organization and even more opportunities for growth.

"School of Rock has come so far in the last 25 years, that much stronger with each evolution," said Teddi Tarnoff, regional manager of School of Rock Southern Nevada. "As a student and original AllStar from the first ever Philadelphia school to my current role working for the company as Regional Manager in Southern Nevada, I could not be prouder of the strides we've made to help our ever expanding student population, who look a lot like my younger self, grow musically in a safe and supportive environment. Their achievements on and off the stage are a testament to what we stand for and work towards every day."

As School of Rock looks to the future, the brand aims to establish 400 locations worldwide, with specific target markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and India. This expansion establishes the company as a global leader in music education, ensuring high-quality instruction reaches an even broader spectrum of students worldwide.

For more information on School of Rock, visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to schoolofrock.com/franchising

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 62,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA .

SOURCE School of Rock