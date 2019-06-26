A-Rod Corp, Modlin Group, and Stonehenge NYC Announce a New Real Estate Venture Together

Commenting about the newly formed Venture, Alex Rodriguez said, "Real estate has been the cornerstone of A-Rod Corp's investment strategy over the past 20+ years. I founded Monument Capital Management, a real estate firm, that invests in multifamily assets, specifically workforce housing, across the US through our funds and strategic joint ventures. I have always had the ambition of owning rental apartments in New York, which has been outside of Monument's strategy. Over the years opportunities arose to do so however, I was hesitant until I could team up with a local partner in New York with a proven track record for managing through the highly regulated environment, have an established platform utilizing a team of professionals that have the skills and disciplines necessary for managing the assets we acquire. After several one on one meetings with Ofer Yardeni, the founder, Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC, I concluded that Stonehenge NYC was the perfect partner for me." Mr. Rodriguez went on to comment, "Stonehenge NYC is a vertically integrated platform with over 200 employees focused exclusively on New York rental apartments since 1995 and the firm has a 25-year track record managing to institutional standards and delivering superior, risk adjusted returns. I was also impressed by Stonehenge NYC's significant investment in technology over the past 9 years with state-of-the-art leasing and asset management platforms as well as a proprietary tenant application providing up-to-the minute data and information to all stakeholders for more pro-active and efficient management of their portfolio."

Adam D. Modlin, who was key to the Venture's formation, said, "I am delighted to be forming a real estate venture together with two of my very good friends for whom I have tremendous respect. I think we complement each other very well as a team with Stonehenge NYC's operational expertise, A-Rod Corp's broad network and our group's 20+ year experience in the New York residential market." Ofer Yardeni, Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC, said, "As the residential rental market in New York City continues to redefine itself, now more than ever, we need to embrace any change as an opportunity to broaden our strategies and create value for our investors. Stonehenge NYC has typically partnered with large institutional investors and will continue to do so going forward. With our new and exclusive partnership with Modlin Group and A-Rod Corp, we can now welcome a new network of private investors that traditionally have had only limited access to investments in our sector because of deal size and specialization required in the New York market. I am honored and feel privileged that both Alex and Adam have chosen Stonehenge NYC as their partner of choice for investing in New York rental apartments. I am very excited about our future together and I firmly believe that the best is yet to come."

About A-Rod Corp

Founded in 2003 by legendary baseball player Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod Corp identifies, originates and manages investments across a broad array of industries, including real estate, sports and wellness, media, and entertainment. With a flexible and opportunistic investment mandate, the firm focuses on long-term opportunities, where it can add value to create superior risk-adjusted returns. Led by Alex Rodriguez and a team of seasoned investment professionals, the firm manages both internal and external capital.

About Modlin Group

Modlin Group is a bespoke boutique real estate agency in New York City. Founded by Adam D. Modlin in 1999, the company has a 20-year track record for closing high profile transactions. In the past five years alone, the company has executed approximately $1 B in transactions. While Modlin Group's expertise is in New York, the company has developed alliances and advises clients in the Hamptons, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, and London.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC, founded by Ofer Yardeni, is a vertically integrated, private real estate company with expertise in investment management, property management, development, design, construction, leasing and financing. Stonehenge's core growth strategy is focused on New York City real estate opportunities. The company currently owns and manages 18 residential apartment buildings with more than 2,700 rental apartment units with an appraised value of $2.2 B. www.stonehengenyc.com





