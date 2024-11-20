A Romantic Winter Retreat Awaits in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples seeking a cozy, scenic escape this winter can find everything they desire with the latest itinerary from Visit Tacoma-Pierce County: Rustic Romance. This thoughtfully curated, three-day journey blends the charm of small-town living with the tranquil beauty of the Pacific Northwest, guiding visitors through Anderson Island, Steilacoom, Elbe, Ashford, and the Mount Rainier region for an unforgettable romantic getaway.

Set off on a "Rustic Romance" in Pierce County, where cozy charm meets outdoor beauty. This three-day getaway features waterfront lookouts, forest trails, and snow-covered vistas, paired with intimate meals and relaxing activities. Enjoy ferry rides, horseback adventures, and spa retreats, ending your days in a private cabin. Every moment of this trip is crafted for love and connection.

The adventure begins in Steilacoom, where couples can enjoy a waterfront stroll and a peaceful walk through a wildlife sanctuary before taking a ferry to Anderson Island. On the island, the tranquil surroundings offer a chance to relax, capped with lakeside dining and a cozy overnight stay in a charming waterfront retreat.

Day two brings the magic of the season into full view with a visit to Elbe for a serene horseback ride through snow-draped forests, followed by an afternoon of indulgence at a forested spa retreat in Ashford. Couples can unwind in a private hot tub or enjoy a rejuvenating massage before retiring to a rustic cabin complete with wood-burning stoves and starlit views.

The final day highlights the beauty of Mount Rainier's surroundings, starting with snowshoeing along quiet trails near Ashford. A leisurely lunch at a local eatery known for its comforting fare and desserts sets the stage for a relaxed evening preparing dinner together in a mountain lodge. The day ends with a private hot tub soak under the stars, the perfect finale to a romantic escape.

"Winter in Pierce County offers the perfect balance of adventure and tranquility," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Visit Tacoma-Pierce County. "This itinerary showcases the area's cozy small towns and breathtaking natural landscapes, creating an ideal setting for couples to connect and create lasting memories."

For more details and to download the Rustic Romance itinerary, please visit www.visitpiercecounty.com.

