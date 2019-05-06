A Royal Announcement

The beautifully presented, high-quality royal album tells the couple's fairytale story and features exclusive and previously unpublished photographs of the couple from their early years to the birth of the royal baby. As an official sponsor, The Boppy Company will have a dedicated 4-page profile in the publication, showcasing the company's history, beloved products and dedication to Support for all Momkind ® . "We are thrilled that our beloved Boppy ® Pillow and Boppy ® ComfyFit ® Baby Carrier have been selected as the exclusive nursing pillow and baby carrier of the album," says Nancy Bartley, CEO of The Boppy Company. "It is a true honor to be among the reputable and important brands featured in the album and part of one of the most captivating and enduring cross-cultural events in recent history."

Boppy is celebrating this distinguished royal designation with an authentic and entertaining #RoyallyLoved video, which can be viewed here, featuring kids giving the best parenting advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they become first time parents. Additionally, Boppy is hosting a royally inspired baby shower giveaway worth over $2,000 from May 1 – May 31, 2019. Click here to enter the giveaway. For more information on Boppy and Boppy® Products, please visit www.boppy.com. Boppy Products, including the Boppy Pillow and Boppy ComfyFit Baby Carrier are available in-stores or online at buybuyBABY.com.

About The Boppy Company

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Boppy Company revolutionized comfortable infant feeding and development with the iconic Boppy® Feeding & Infant Support Pillow. Beloved by parents worldwide, the Boppy® Pillow quickly became a must-have staple for all nurseries. Boppy has stayed true to humble roots and a solution-driven mindset while expanding its portfolio of award-winning products to include baby carriers, pregnancy pillows, breastfeeding accessories, baby loungers, travel products and more. With worldwide distribution, Boppy's global focus of Support for All Momkind® is beautifully showcased in the viral #NeverNotAMom video featuring the Boppy® ComfyFit® Baby Carrier. This year, Boppy is the chosen and exclusive nursing pillow and baby carrier partner of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Our Royal Baby commemorative album produced by Royal Correspondent, Robert Jobson and St James's House. This distinction is celebrated with a global #RoyallyLoved marketing campaign and video. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Artsana Group, www.artsana.com.

About St James's House

Based in London UK and part of the SJH Group, St James's House is a leading publisher of commemorative albums for major national and international events that have included the RAF100 celebrations, The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle, the 750th anniversary of Parliament and the 50th anniversary of the CBI, among others. For 2019, the company is working with Royal Correspondent Robert Jobson on a commemorative album to mark the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby in the spring.

