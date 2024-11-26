A Safer Vape Solution - Colorado Terpene Laboratory Solves a Decade Long Need of Cannabis Vape Manufacturers

Lab Effects to Debut Its Latest Innovation at Largest Annual Cannabis Conference, MJBizCon, Las Vegas December 3rd - 6th.

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Effects (www.LabEffects.com), the longest running terpene laboratory in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest innovation: The BASE™.

The BASE™ The BASE™ 3 Steps

This groundbreaking product is the world's first Universal Vape Carrier Oil, providing a long-awaited solution for vape manufacturers to simplify the task of vape formulation. Now, brands can stop worrying about non-compliant ingredients, known health risks, or unwanted adulterants in the final formulation. Considering that The BASE™ was developed by Lab Effects, it is guaranteed to be 100% natural and compliant in all 50 states. Lab Effects is the only industry supplier currently allowed to sell its products in every state, standing in stark contrast with the synthetic ingredients used by most other suppliers, which have been widely banned.

While the industry still struggles in choosing the right carrier to fill head space in a vape cart without using MCT, PG/VG, PEG, or seed oils for cannabinoids with known crystallization crash points (THCa, CBD, CBN, CBG, etc.), The BASE™ could not have come soon enough. It is the first-ever solution to this age-old challenge. Now, anyone can mix their chosen ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes, and The BASE™ simply makes up the remainder of the formula. It's that easy!

"Our client's, and the market at large, have been asking for a product like this for well over a decade", said Scott Holden, CEO and founder of Lab Effects. "The BASE™ is the first-of-its-kind. A carrier oil that offers a safer and simpler solution to vape formulation. Being oil based, blending is easy and total homogenization is guaranteed. Just blend your active with terpenes or flavoring at your desired potency and make up the remaining headspace with The BASE™. It works at any concentration, and it's been particularly valuable working with cannabinoids that crystallize at higher potencies. There has never been a solution this simple."

The BASE™ is composed of cannabis-centric terpenes, lipids, and organic fruit-derived natural esters. It's unlike anything on the market. As a non-aromatic, flavorless carrier oil, it is similar to its sister product, The CUT®, Lab Effects' popular terpene-based cutting agent. While The CUT® is a natural diluent used to quickly reduce viscosity and bring flowability to thick oils in small concentrations, The BASE™ is thicker and designed to safely make up the majority of a vape formulation, while still allowing room for additional terpenes and flavors. The total terpene concentration in The BASE™ is significantly reduced (compared to The CUT®), softening the overall profile to allow it to be safely used at higher concentrations than a pure terpene-based diluent.

Critically, The BASE™ contains no PG, PEG, VG, VEA, or MCT. Thanks to its all-natural origins, it complies with the rapidly changing regulatory landscape in states like Michigan, Nevada, New York, Connecticut, and California, where stringent rules now ban all synthetic flavors and terpenes for inhalable cannabis products.

This revolutionary carrier oil reduces crystallization of more challenging cannabinoids, making it particularly valuable for those that crash out at higher concentrations, like THCa, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBDa, CBGa, THCv, CBDv, CBT, and CBDP.

Lab Effects has effectively solved a decade-long market need, and they timed this 2024 release to make its first public debut at the industry's largest trade show of the year, MJBizCon in Las Vegas, NV, where it will have a dedicated display on the Lab Effects show floor in booth # 6711.

About Lab Effects:

Lab Effects is the premier and trusted source for all things terpenes. From cannabis-derived essential oils, botanical profiling, and advanced flavor creations, to therapeutic effects, water-soluble rendering, flowable powders, and custom formulations. All Lab Effects products are 100% natural - free of synthetics and hidden odorizer flavorants. As the House of Cannabis-Derived Terpenes, Lab Effects offers a portfolio of more than 50+ strain-specific True-to-Flower™ options. After twelve years standing, Lab Effects remains the only FDA cGMP-certified supplier in the industry. For more information or to order, check out www.labeffects.com or call 720-524-6369.

Contact: Dustin Lato

Phone: 720-524-6369

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lab Effects