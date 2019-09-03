A Safety-First Ride Solution For Kids Is Here

SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald City families and schools are saying hello to the innovator in youth transportation, HopSkipDrive. Trusted by schools and families from California to Washington D.C., HopSkipDrive is bringing its safety-first, tech-enabled transportation solution, built just for kids, to Seattle and surrounding cities in King County on September 3, 2019.

HopSkipDrive's groundbreaking and meticulous focus on safety all starts with CareDrivers, experienced caregivers on wheels, who must pass a selective 15-point certification process that includes FBI and Department of Justice database searches, driving record checks through the DMV, and an in-person meeting with the HopSkipDrive team. During the ride, parents can track progress through the app or via text message while HopSkipDrive's Safe Ride Support team monitors all rides in real time.

"As a working mother of two, I understand how challenging it is to balance your children's ever-changing daily schedules with workplace demands," said McFarland. "Parents shouldn't have to choose between their careers and their children's education and activities. HopSkipDrive wants parents to take comfort in knowing they have a caregiver to rely on to get their kids where they need to go, safely and without worry."

HopSkipDrive selected Seattle as its next expansion market because the need from local parents and schools is acute. Ranked 9th among the most congested American cities, transporting Seattle kids to and from school and extracurricular activities has become increasingly difficult. Seattle parents and families need more safe, reliable youth transportation options. HopSkipDrive is just that.

Families can download the HopSkipDrive app or go to HopSkipDrive.com to check service availability in their area now. Interested schools and districts should email partnerships@hopskipdrive.com .

About HopSkipDrive

Designed by protective moms, driven by caregivers, and trusted by schools coast-to-coast, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in providing safe, dependable youth transportation for schools and families. HopSkipDrive's advanced technology platform and industry-leading operations expertise gives flexibility and visibility to schools, saves parents time and stress, and helps kids reach their full potential. Since 2014, HopSkipDrive and its network of trusted and vetted CareDrivers have saved busy families 34 years of drive time, partnered with more than 150 schools and districts, and driven more than 5 million safe miles. For more information, please visit www.hopskipdrive.com .

SOURCE HopSkipDrive

Related Links

http://www.hopskipdrive.com

