A Score for Detroit: Gilly's Clubhouse Debuts April 5, in Time for Tigers' Home Opener

Gilly's Unveils an Unparalleled Sporting Haven for Detroit Fans

DETROIT, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilly's Clubhouse, a Detroit-based upscale sports bar where every seat in the house offers a front row experience, today announced it will open on Friday, April 5, 2024. The 10,000+ square-foot sports lover's dream is located at 1550 Woodward Avenue and features a 120-square-foot television, unique Detroit memorabilia, and custom artwork from local artists. The menu includes classic American gameday fare along with healthy options.

Gilly's Clubhouse The Rooftop

Gilly's is named after Dan and Jennifer Gilbert's son, Nicolas (whose friends affectionately nicknamed him "Gilly"). Nick passed away at 26 years old last May from complications related to neurofibromatosis. Gilly's was originally the vision of Nick himself who worked on the project for the last couple years of his life.

Nick's brothers, Grant and AJ Gilbert, have taken an active role in helping to bring Gilly's to market. Grant's creative agency, Supper, has led the branding efforts for the sports bar, while AJ's company, Jasper Promotions, created the venue's merchandise and staff uniforms.

Reservations can be made online at the Gilly's website starting on Friday, March 15.

Gilly's Clubhouse's opening comes just in time for two of Detroit's biggest sporting events, including:

Detroit Tiger's Home Opener – April 5, 2024

– Tailgate Party Starting at 10 a.m.



Tigers Watch Party 1:15 p.m.



Post-Game Celebration with acclaimed DJ E-V

NFL Draft in Detroit – April 25 – 27, 2024

– – 27, 2024 Live NFL Draft Watch Parties Daily

Check Gilly's Social Media and Website for More Events. Gilly's Clubhouse is also available for private parties during the NFL Draft. Reservations can be made online at gillysdetroit.com/inquiries.

"We are excited to have this unique opportunity to introduce our unique concept to the city of Detroit in time for the Tigers' home opener, and to the rest of the sports world during the NFL Draft," said Josh Lang owner of 7OH2 Hospitality, the operating partner of the establishment. "Gilly's Clubhouse will be the destination for every fan to show their spirit and pride. Sports, great food, creative cocktails, art, and entertainment – Gilly's will offer it all. As Nick Gilbert often said, 'What's Not to Like?'"

The Menu

Gilly's beverage program begins with a coffee shop cafe that will include classics and fresh-pressed juices. Gilly's will also offer a wide collection of draft beers and specialty cocktails, inspired by Detroit.

The menu will include grass-fed beef smash burgers, chicken wings, homemade mac and cheese, fresh salads, grain bowls, turkey meatballs, and more.

The Design

Gilly's interior is designed by Coeval Studios, drawing inspiration from Detroit's past and present with rich wood paneling, curated art, striking interior details and relaxed modern furnishings. Vintage elements combine industrial aesthetics to bring together old and new, making every inch of space part of the Gilly's experience.

Curated Artwork

Gilly's reflects Detroit's diverse history and community. Among the designs are original works by locally based artists. Tyrell Winston has contributed multiple pieces, including an installation featuring Nick Gilbert's signature. Detroit artist Davariz Broaden has also created an original painting for Gilly's.

The Clubhouse opens on Friday, April 5 at 10:00 am. Normal hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 2:00 am. Gilly's Rooftop, offering Mexican street fare, is expected to open later in the spring. For additional information about Gilly's Clubhouse & Rooftop, please visit, gillysdetroit.com and follow on Instagram, @gillysdetroit.

About Gilly's Clubhouse & Rooftop

Gilly's is a dual dining concept in downtown Detroit. The Clubhouse is an upscale sports lover's dream. The Rooftop features a built-in food truck serving Mexican street fare which is open year-round. Gilly's is named after Dan Gilbert's son, Nick, who passed away from neurofibromatosis in 2023. It was Nick's vision to create an upscale sports bar in downtown Detroit. To achieve that goal, Nick worked with Josh Lang's 7OH2 Hospitality to develop Gilly's Clubhouse & Rooftop. Nick's brothers, Grant and AJ Gilbert, have taken an active role in helping to bring Gilly's to market. Grant's creative agency, Supper, has led the branding efforts for the sports bar, while AJ's company Jasper Promotions, created the venue's merchandise and staff uniforms. The Clubhouse is opening on April 5 while the Rooftop will open later in the spring of 2024.

About 7OH2 Hospitality

When it comes to dining and nightlife, 7OH2 Hospitality is redefining conventional standards. Born and bred in Ohio, 7OH2 hospitality and marketing company is powered by the core principles of People, Passion, and Purpose. Led by hospitality visionary Josh Lang, 7OH2 is a collaboration of national industry leaders in food, beverage, and dining.

Media Contact: Gary Pettit, 313-338-9586

SOURCE 7OH2 Hospitality DET LLC