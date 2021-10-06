A Season of Change: Mohegan Sun Offers an Inside Look Into Its Impressive Reinvention

"Back of House Season 5 - Reinventing the Future!" is a digital series filmed behind the scenes following 10 industry professionals as they offer viewers a peek behind the curtain into the magic of Mohegan Sun. Viewers are able to experience first-hand the quick thinking, teamwork and business innovation that took place during a crucial time, as the industry adapted to a "new normal." Viewers of the series will follow key Mohegan Sun team members through milestones such as the unveiling of the highly-anticipated TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge and the grand opening of Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas – which marked a momentous occasion not only for the Mohegan Tribe, but for Indian Country as a whole. Further, the series documents the challenges and successes of safely reopening such an expansive integrated entertainment resort while hosting live music and sporting events to a sold-out full house of guests, once again.

"Setting the standards for what it means to be the leading resort operator in this challenging era, motivates us all to continue to strategically evolve and grow. It is a privilege for us to share our work culture with the world in this entertaining way," said George Galinsky, SVP of Marketing Communications at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). "As we continue to reflect on this past year and a half, we're happy to offer a rare, up close look at many of the employees who elevate our brand and further our mission every day. We look forward to welcoming guests back to a new season of the show, and more importantly, to our safe and welcoming destination so they can create more memorable lifetime experiences."

Primal-NY, an award-winning production studio, will also be returning for the fifth season to document the journey as Mohegan Sun reinvents the future of hospitality and casino gaming. "Great storytelling is at the heart of what we do," said Robert Conticelli, President of Primal-NY. "Mohegan's transformations this past year have been incredible to film, and it has made our job of portraying these amazing stories that much easier."

Season 5 will bring six brand-new episodes, with both new and familiar faces, as Mohegan Sun continued to deliver one-of-a-kind gaming, entertainment and hospitality experiences to Connecticut and beyond:

Episode 1: A Delicious Collaboration

As Mohegan Sun continues to grow, the property is tasked with finding a next-level partnership that will offer guests a unique and upscale dining experience. Following many conversations and meetings, the team finds a perfect match with the renowned TAO Group Hospitality brand. Follow cast members, Jeff, Chris, and the construction team as they set to transform one of the resorts most sought out real estate locations into one of the hottest new restaurants in the Northeast.





As the pandemic continued on and the award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena remained closed to fans, the Mohegan Sun marketing and entertainment teams developed a slam dunk partnership with the NCAA to host the NCAA college basketball tournament in a "bubble." The team quickly kicks into high gear to set the standard for health and safety protocols during this national event. The cast works to navigate uncharted waters with last minute changes and continued pandemic challenges, getting ready for the arrival of over 30 basketball teams.





With the colleges beginning to roll in, the event security team faces new hurdles as they persevere getting every team through state-of-the-art safety and health protocols. Then, it's all hands-on deck as the banquets team works to feed all the teams, while the Arena and Expo Center have both been transformed into giant TV studios and practice facilities. Throughout this unique story, the cast reflects on the hard work, challenges and successes of welcoming college basketball back to the court.





Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) team members head out to Las Vegas as they collaborate with Virgin Hotels to transform a tired, old casino into one of Sin's-City's most anticipated new resorts. Both the Vegas and Connecticut teams come together to produce Mohegan Sun magic as the doors to this one-of-a-kind, and first ever Tribal casino resort, open to the public in Las Vegas for the very first time.





There is a buzz around property, and that means only one thing: a sold-out show in the award-winning Mohegan Sun Arena! With the return of live music, Mohegan Sun welcomes back renowned music group, Lady A, and thousands of fans to the first full capacity show in a very long time. The entire entertainment team has been counting down the days until this moment, as Lady A takes the stage at one of the world's top arenas. Follow the cast as they work through a successful return to "normal."



Episode 6: A Sure-Fire Bet

As transformations continue, Jeff works with Lauren to check-out the fully converted former valet entrance that now serves as a brand new outdoor special events and meetings venue. The team preps the space and this week's tribute band, setting the stage for welcoming more guests back to Party on the Patio at Hot Summer Fun at Mohegan Sun. All this while renovations continue in the Race Book and Bow & Arrow Sports Bar, the future homes of Mohegan Sun's new sports betting offerings.

Enter to Win and Experience "Back of House" IRL*

To celebrate the brand-new season, backofhouse.tv and Mohegan Sun will host an enter-to-win contest for fans to take part in during the season's six-week span. As part of the giveaway, viewers can enter to win a grand prize two-day stay with a $250 food and beverage credit and a $250 gift card to experience the magic of Mohegan Sun for themselves as it celebrates its milestone 25th anniversary.

*Giveaway Disclaimer

Must be 21 years or older to be eligible to win. By entering the promotion, you are opting in to receive email offers from Mohegan Sun and agree to sign a media release waiver. Media release waiver allows Mohegan Sun to use your likeness as a prize winner. Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. No cash value. Offer is non-transferable. Offer valid at Mohegan Sun's Connecticut location only. Participants cannot be an employee of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment or one of its properties or a direct family member of an employee.

ABOUT BACK OF HOUSE

"Back of House" swings the doors of hospitality and entertainment wide open. It is a trailblazing all-access pass to the action behind the action at one of the world's largest integrated casino resort destinations, Mohegan Sun. Enjoy following fun, dedicated resort employees as they navigate occasional mishaps in their quests to make each guest's stay a perfect getaway experience. For more information, visit backofhouse.tv where you can also book a room, buy show tickets, gift cards and even apply for a position for a career with Mohegan Sun.

ABOUT PRIMAL NY

Primal NY is a full-service production studio specializing in brand discovery, digital strategy, content creation and distribution. Primal positions clients in ideal Digital, TV and Film scenarios. Based in New York City, the award-winning team of diverse filmmakers has experience across many industries including fashion, sports, music, hospitality, and motion pictures. Primal seeks relationships where opportunities exist to develop original content that enhances a client's brand identity by finding unique ways to tell their stories. For more information, visit primal-ny.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN:

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mohegan Sun

