A Season of Givebacks Comes Natural for Philanthropic, Cruelty-Free LUXIE Beauty

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donating proceeds to the World Wildlife fund , San Jose's City Team Women's Shelter , and the virtual Second Harvest Food Bank , top beauty brand, LUXIE , inspires their cult following through a steadfast commitment to giving back. In honor of Giving Tuesday, LUXIE is taking initiative to give back locally to the San Jose City Team Women's Shelter, dropping off beauty brushes to the women struggling with food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, and other life disabling circumstances or behaviors.

"When you look good, you feel good," explains CEO, Conor Riley. "We are working every day to further our commitment to our communities as we understand that many do not have the resources to look and feel their best. It's truly important to help others raise confidence, especially during these difficult times."

LUXIE Beauty will also be virtually participating and donating to the Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides meals year-round to those in need. "We at LUXIE feel very grateful to be able to partner, donate, and help organizations striving to do good and help those in need. It's all about giving, supporting, and lifting each other up at the end of the day," say Riley.

The team has even partnered with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to help protect oceans and have recently begun experimenting with synthetic fibers made from renewable resources like bamboo, coffee, and cornstarch for their products. Discover LUXIE's complete collection of vegan, allergen-free beauty tools online at LuxieBeauty.com and at top US retailers like Anthropologie, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Revolve. Learn more about the company's on-going commitment to environmental preservation and community outreach, including donations to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Campaign Zero, ACLU, Reclaim the Block, and Grassroots Law Project. Follow LUXIE on Instagram @LuxieBeauty for the latest beauty tutorials and product releases this holiday season.

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier - the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

