"A Second Chance at Life": Xenotransplantation Brings Hope to Kidney Patients

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For patients living with Kidney Failure, everyday can feel like a waiting game. Xenotransplantation could offer something many have long hoped for: a second chance at life.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 90,000 people in the U.S. awaiting a kidney transplant, and around 12 of those people die every day. The shortage of donor organs continues to leave patients dependent on dialysis, a demanding, time-consuming treatment that can significantly impact quality of life.

But hope is on the horizon. Scientists are testing pig kidney transplants in humans, also known as xenotransplantation. Clinical trials began in 2025, an early but important step in what will be a long, careful effort to determine whether xenotransplantation can safely help patients in the future.

Key Takeaways

What is Xenotransplantation? – Transplanting organs from one species to another, with gene-edited pig kidneys being studied for human use.

– Transplanting organs from one species to another, with gene-edited pig kidneys being studied for human use. Who Could Benefit? – Patients with kidney failure who face long wait times for a donor kidney.

– Patients with kidney failure who face long wait times for a donor kidney. Is It Safe? – Clinical trials are underway to evaluate safety and effectiveness.

– Clinical trials are underway to evaluate safety and effectiveness. What's Next? Continued research, expanded clinical trials, and ongoing regulatory review.

Why It Matters – Xenotransplantation could help address the critical shortage of donor kidneys and save lives.

What is Xenotransplantation?

Xenotransplantation is the process of transplanting organs between different species.

"When a kidney is transplanted from one human to another, we call that allotransplantation," said Dr. Vineeta Kumar, Medical Director of the UAB Incompatible Solid Organ Transplant Program. "Xenotransplantation means transplanting organs or cells from another species into humans."

In terms of kidney xenotransplantation, researchers are using donor kidneys from pigs. However, these aren't ordinary farm pigs. Scientists carefully edit the pigs' genes to make their organs more compatible with the human immune system. These pigs are grown in sterile facilities to further reduce any potential pathogens.

"What many people don't realize is that we have been using pig sources in human medicine for decades now," said Dr. Kumar. "For example, insulin started because they were using pig insulin and then genetically modified it and pig valves for heart surgery are still in use".

Who might benefit first? ("In their own words")

For patients like Towana Looney and Tim Andrews, when traditional transplants weren't an option, these brave people chose xenotransplantation and helped shape the future of kidney care.

Before the clinical trials launched, only a handful of people in the world have had a xenotransplant using a genetically modified pig kidney. The promise of innovation has brought renewed optimism and a second chance at life.

"I was rejuvenated, I hadn't felt this good since high school and I'm 54." said Towana Looney. "I had so much energy! A week later, I could walk 10 blocks. Before I couldn't even do three."

For Tim, the innovative procedure wasn't just about waiting; it was about possibility.

"I wanted to do something to make this better and not let people on dialysis just fade away, said Tim Andrews. "I felt like I had to do this and if the opportunity came again, I would do it to help my family, my race, and all mankind that faces this".

To hear Towana and Tim's full story check out the Hot Topic in Kidney Health Podcast

Related content: Podcast: "I had a Xenotransplant" Episode.

Recent breakthrough: After recording this episode, Tim received an allotransplant from a living donor, showing that it is scientifically possible to receive a human kidney after a xenokidney.

Is it safe?

Recent advances in gene-edited pig kidneys have shown promising early results, with scientists working to improve compatibility with the human immune system and reduce rejection risks. While still under clinical study, experts believe this approach could dramatically expand the pool of available organs.

"Xenotransplantation has the potential to transform kidney care as we know it," said Heather Murphy, Director, Medical Projects at the National Kidney Foundation. "But at the center of this innovation are patients—people whose lives could be extended and improved because of it."

The National Kidney Foundation continues to advocate for patients while supporting responsible research, education, and ethical oversight in this emerging field.

"The National Kidney Foundation has a very important role, they brought together patients', clinicians, scientist and as well as the regulatory agencies," said Dr. Leonardo Riella, Medical Director of Kidney Transplant Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Their work showed that the status quo of dialysis as a long-term treatment is not acceptable to our patients. That has not changed over 50 years."

To learn more about Xenotransplantation. Listen to the "Pig Kidney Transplants in Humans: Xenotransplantation Explained by Experts" Episode on Hot Topic in Kidney Health Podcast.

What's next?

While challenges remain, including long-term outcomes and regulatory approval, xenotransplantation is rapidly gaining momentum as a potential solution to one of healthcare's most urgent crises.

"The demand for kidneys far exceeds the number of available kidneys," Dr. Riella said. "Even with living donation and deceased donation, we're not able to meet the needs. That's why exploring alternative sources of organs is so important."

People interested in participating are encouraged to share their interest with their healthcare team and the centers participating in the trials. Even if you don't live near a current site, sharing interest can help you stay informed as more centers begin offering trials.

Stay up-to-date with clinical trials.

To learn more, check out the Kidney Xenotransplantation page or Info & FAQs for Patients, Families and Care Partners

Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 35 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

Celebrating 75 Years of Excellence

For 75 years, The National Kidney Foundation has been a leader in advancing kidney health, working to ensure that every person has access to high-quality, patient-centered care—from prevention and diagnosis to transplantation.

As we celebrate this milestone, NKF has launched its 75th Anniversary campaign - a bold initiative aimed at transforming kidney health and patient care by 2030. Our goal is to impact 75 million lives by raising funds to help fulfill the NKF mission, drive innovation, empower patients, and advocate for systemic change in kidney health. To make a difference in the fight against kidney disease, visit DONATE TODAY!

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. For more information about kidney disease, please visit www.kidney.org/ .

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation