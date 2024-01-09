A Second-Generation Nutrition Brand Launches Dr. Siegal's® Just Enough™ Multivitamins for People Who Don't Want to Take More Vitamins than They Need

Nutrition brand launched in 1975 by Dr. Sanford Siegal introduces a line of multivitamins that provide no more than 100% of the recommended Daily Value of 27 nutrients

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Siegal's, a second-generation nutrition brand by Nutraforia, today announced the forthcoming launch of its Dr. Siegal's Just Enough "recommended potency" multivitamin product line. Unlike vitamin brands that pack in hundreds or thousands of times the recommended Daily Value, Dr. Siegal's Just Enough provides no more than 100 percent of the recommended DV of 27 vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes.

"Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamins are intended to be your daily nutritional foundation. They provide no more than the recommended amounts of a broad spectrum of nutrients," said Matthew Siegal, CEO of Nutraforia, owner of the Dr. Siegal's brand. "For people who aren't comfortable taking massive amounts of vitamins, Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamins are a sensible alternative."

Dr. Siegal's was launched in 1975 by physician, author, and obesity specialist Dr. Sanford Siegal. Today, the brand is part of Nutraforia, a personal care and wellness company founded and led by Dr. Siegal's son, Matthew Siegal.

"For most people, a Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamin may be all they need. For those who need greater amounts of specific nutrients due to their personal health or lifestyle factors, adding one or more single nutrient supplements is a targeted approach," added Siegal.

Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamins will be available for purchase in early February. In the meantime, people who register for the brand's free monthly newsletter at www.DrSiegal.com will receive a coupon for a 10% discount on any Dr. Siegal's product sold on Amazon.

ABOUT DR. SIEGAL'S

Dr. Siegal's was launched in 1975 by Dr. Sanford Siegal. We're a second-generation family brand that's been trusted by health-conscious consumers for nearly a half century. Today, we're part of Nutraforia, a personal care and wellness company founded by its CEO, Matthew Siegal.

Dr. Siegal was among the first physicians to write about the benefits of dietary fiber; the correlation between obesity and hypothyroidism; and controlling hunger naturally without medication. Dr. Sanford Siegal, his books, and his nutritional supplements have been profiled by countless media outlets including Good Morning America, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and Washington Post.

