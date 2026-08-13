A settlement has been reached with Managed Care of North America, Inc., MCNA Insurance Company, and Healthplex, Inc. involving a data incident

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Crowe v. Managed Care of North America, Inc., No. 0:23-cv-61065-AHS (S.D. Fla.).

A settlement has been reached with Managed Care of North America, Inc. ("MCNA, Inc."), MCNA Insurance Company, and Healthplex, Inc. (collectively, "Defendants") in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that between February 26, 2023 and March 7, 2023, there was potential unauthorized access to personally identifiable information and private health information ("Private Information") on MCNA's computer systems (the "Data Incident"). Defendants deny all allegations and any wrongdoing whatsoever. No court or other judicial body has made any judgment or other determination that Defendants have done anything wrong.

If you received notice that your Private Information may have been compromised in the Data Incident, you are included as a Settlement Class Member.

The Settlement includes cash payments up to $2,500 for Documented Out-of-Pocket Losses . You must submit a Claim Form for Documented Out-of-Pocket Losses by October 19, 2026. If you were already reimbursed for Documented Out-of-Pocket Losses by another source, you may not submit a claim for those losses under this Settlement. If you do not opt out of the Settlement, you will automatically receive two years of medical data monitoring (available only after enrollment and after the Court grants final approval of the Settlement). You do not need to submit a Claim Form for this benefit. Defendants have undertaken and will continue to undertake reasonable steps to further secure their systems and environments, including to protect Private Information.

If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by October 19, 2026. If you do not agree with the Settlement, you may submit an objection by October 19, 2026. If you do nothing, you will not receive payment for Documented Out-of-Pocket Losses, you will receive medical data monitoring (available only after enrollment and after the Court grants final approval of the Settlement), and you will remain a Settlement Class Member and will give up your right to sue Defendants for the claims resolved by this Settlement.

A Final Approval Hearing is currently scheduled for November 16, 2026. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether to approve the Settlement, approve attorneys' fees and costs.

For more information, visit www.MCNAdatabreachsettlement.com or call (833) 930-0161.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC