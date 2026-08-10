California residents who visited a Forbes Media website may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Berman v. Forbes Media LLC, Case No. 24-cv-09287-WHO (N.D. Cal.)

A Settlement has been reached with Forbes Media LLC ("Forbes") in a class action lawsuit that alleges that, from December 20, 2023 through June 11, 2026, Forbes collected IP addresses and/or unique identifiers without consent using trackers present on Forbes' websites ("Trackers") and shared that data with third parties, in violation of Section 638.51(a) of the California Invasion of Privacy Act ("CIPA") and the California Unfair Competition Law. Forbes denies these allegations and denies any wrongdoing.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you are a California resident and you accessed websites owned or controlled by Forbes between December 20, 2023 and June 11, 2026 and your IP addresses and/or unique identifiers shared with third parties because of the Trackers present on Forbes's websites.

If the Settlement is approved, Forbes will pay up to $10,000,000 into a Settlement Fund to resolve the lawsuit. Settlement Class Members who submit a Proof of Claim form by November 9, 2026 will be eligible to receive a payment. After paying Administration Costs, any Court-awarded Attorneys' Fees and Costs and Incentive Awards, the remaining balance of the Settlement Fund will be used for pro rata payments to Settlement Class Members.

If you do nothing, you will not receive a payment, you will remain a member of the Settlement Class, and you will give up your rights to sue Forbes about the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by September 24, 2026. If you do not opt out, you may submit an objection by September 24, 2026 and you can still submit a Proof of Claim form to receive a payment.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on December 2, 2026 to determine whether to approve the Settlement, and attorneys' fees of up to 25% of the Settlement Fund ($2,500,000), plus reimbursement of expenses and costs, as well as a $2,500 Incentive Award for both of the Plaintiff Class Representatives.

For more information, as well as to file a Proof of Claim form, visit www.MediaSiteTrackerSettlement.comor call (833) 930-0568.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC