Class Action Settlement Announced for Individuals Affected by Docketwise Data Incident.

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration LLC regarding Emerokwam v. 8am LLC d/b/a Docketwise, Case No. 2026-011702-CA-01 (Fla. 11th Cir. Ct.).

A Settlement has been reached with 8am, LLC d/b/a Docketwise ("Docketwise") in a class action lawsuit about a data incident that occurred in or around October 2025 in which cybercriminals accessed the credentials of one of Docketwise's third-party partner repositories (the "Data Incident") and potentially acquired the personally identifiable information ("PII") of current and former customers of companies that use Docketwise's services. Docketwise denies Plaintiffs' claims and denies any liability or wrongdoing.

You are a Settlement Class Member if you were sent Notice that your PII may have been involved in the Data Incident.

If the Settlement is approved, Docketwise will provide Settlement Class Members with the following benefits: (1) reimbursement of documented out-of-pocket losses and/or lost time (up to $5,000 per person), or (2) an Alternative Cash Payment of $50. In addition, Settlement Class Members may receive two (2) years of Credit Monitoring. To receive benefits, you must submit a Claim Form by October 15, 2026.

Docketwise will separately pay Notice and Administration Expenses and any Court-awarded attorneys' fees and costs and incentive awards.

If you do nothing, you get no benefits, and you give up your right to sue Docketwise about these claims. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must opt out by September 15, 2026. If you do not opt out, you may object to the Settlement by September 15, 2026.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing to determine whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's Fee Award and Expenses of up to $300,000, and a $2,500 Service Award for both Settlement Class Representatives. The Final Approval Hearing date has not been scheduled yet. Please check the website for updates.

For more information, or to file a Claim Form, visit www.DocketwiseSettlement.com or call (833) 930-0562.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration LLC