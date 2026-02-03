A-Sha Becomes a "Good Noodle" with First-Ever SpongeBob SquarePants Ramen Collab

-Three character-inspired ramen cup flavors bring Bikini Bottom to the noodle aisle-

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Sha Foods, maker of premium, air-dried noodles and snacks, is teaming up with SpongeBob SquarePants to launch the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired ramen noodle cups, following the release of the franchise's latest theatrical film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. The limited-edition collaboration features three collectible, character-inspired noodle cups that nod to one of Bikini Bottom's most beloved honors: the Good Noodle Award.

In the SpongeBob universe, good deeds are rewarded with a Good Noodle Award and A-Sha is bringing that spirit to life with a ramen collaboration that celebrates positivity, fun and being a good noodle in every sense of the phrase. Known for its high-quality ingredients and better-for-you approach to instant noodles, A-Sha is the perfect partner to bring this playful, feel-good concept to fans.

"We're excited to celebrate the movie launch with a special edition product that introduces more fans to A-Sha's noodles," says A-Sha CEO, Young Chang. "Pop-culture collabs like this are a fun way for us to share our noodles with new audiences and introduce them to restaurant-quality ramen in a fun, unexpected way."

Meet the Bikini Bottom-Inspired Ramen Lineup

The A-Sha & SpongeBob collab includes three ramen noodle cup SKUs, each featuring the face and personality of an iconic character:

SpongeBob Ready for Ramen - a classic, rich and creamy tonkotsu broth worthy of Bikini Bottom's most enthusiastic fry cook

Patrick Miso Hungry - a comforting miso-inspired cup with big flavor and laid-back vibes

Squidward Showstopping Shoyu - a refined, umami-forward shoyu flavor with undeniable star power

Each cup is vegan, made with no added MSG, made with less sodium than other brands and ready in just three minutes.

The A-Sha & SpongeBob ramen noodle cups will be available to the public with retail rollout continuing into February.

Where to Buy: Amazon, Walmart

Amazon, Walmart Price: $26.99 per tray (6-count), sold by character

About A-Sha Foods USA

With roots back to 1977, A-Sha Foods USA is known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. Since its launch, A-Sha has redefined the noodle category with its signature Air-Dried, Never-Fried® noodles made from just three simple ingredients: wheat, salt and water. Using a unique 18-hour air drying technique, A-Sha delivers better-for-you noodles and snacks that are both delicious, wholesome and developed with transparency, sustainability and premium quality in mind.

