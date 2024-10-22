A-Sha Foods USA & First We Feast's Hot Ones™ Expand the Sold-Out Line of Ramen Noodle Soup with Three New Flavors and National Retail Partners

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of its sold-out ramen noodle soups in partnership with Hot Ones, the hit YouTube show where celebrities are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy wings, A-Sha Foods USA, the AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan, launches three new ramen noodle soups – Taiwanese Tingly Pepper, Sizzling Chili Garlic and Fiery Hot Tonkotsu – and announces the full ramen noodle line will join shelves in Target and Walmart nationwide.

A-Sha Foods USA & First We Feast

The three new ramen noodle soups feature air-dried noodles made with A-Sha's patented air-dried, never fried technology, and are available in easily portable, larger serving bowls. The full A-Sha x Hot Ones Noodle Collection increases in spice level, modeled after First We Feast's Hot Ones, where host Sean Evans asks celebrities hot questions while eating hotter wings.

(NEW) A-Sha x Hot Ones Taiwanese Tingly Pepper Ramen Noodle Soup (Mild) ( $36 / 6-pack): A-Sha's air-dried noodles with a mild spicy beef and peppercorn broth, and finely diced vegetables.

(NEW) A-Sha x Hot Ones Sizzling Chili Garlic Ramen Noodle Soup (Medium) ( $36 / 6-pack): A-Sha's air-dried noodles with a medium spicy garlic beef broth and finely diced vegetables (vegan).

(NEW) A-Sha x Hot Ones Fiery Hot Tonkotsu Ramen Noodle Soup (Hot) ( $36 / 6-pack): A-Sha's air-dried noodles with hot and spicy pork and garlic flavored broth.

A-Sha Noodles x Hot Ones Sweet Chili Ramen Noodle Soup (Mild) ( $20.49 / 6-pack): Featuring a mild-spicy and sweet chili broth.

A-Sha Noodles x Hot Ones Garlic Chili Ramen Noodle Soup (Medium) ( $20.49 / 6-pack): Featuring a medium-spicy chili garlic broth with carrots and scallions.

A-Sha Noodles x Hot Ones Smoky Chili Ramen Noodle Soup (Hot) ( $20.49 / 6-pack): Featuring a hot-spicy chili broth, with carrots and scallions.



The full ramen noodle line is also now available in bundles, perfect for stocking pantries ahead of winter and gifting to noodle lovers for the holiday season. Available exclusively online, the new bundles include Fiery Feast Pack, Spicy Lover's Bundle and Ultimate Variety Pack.

"Our team is so excited to bring even more Hot Ones heat to A-Sha's famous ramen noodle collection," said Chris Schonberger, creator of Hot Ones. "After the fiery success of our original three spicy cup noodles this summer, we can't wait for our fans to try the three new spicy bowl noodles we're launching. This time, they pack even more heat, more flavor, and showcase A-Sha's signature air-dried, perfectly chewy noodles paired with our iconic Hot Ones spice."

The full A-Sha x Hot Ones Ramen Noodle Collection is available for purchase on ashadrynoodle.com and can be found in Target and Walmart retailers nationwide.

About A-Sha Noodles:

A-Sha Foods USA is the AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. Launched in California in 2015, A-Sha Noodles quickly became beloved for its patented noodle recipe that simply uses only three ingredients: wheat, salt and water, and a unique, 18-hour air drying technique. A-Sha Foods USA has been the force behind buzzy noodle collaborations with internationally-recognized brands such as BT21, David Chang's Momofuku and Sanrio's Hello Kitty, and can be found in retailers nationwide, such as Albertsons, Costco, H-Mart, Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts and Amazon.

For four consecutive years, A-Sha has been one of the 5000 fastest growing private companies on Inc Magazine's Inc 5000, and in 2023, was ranked #4 on Los Angeles Business Journal's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. In 2023, A-Sha also received the Progressive Grocer Award for "Editor's Pick", the NOSH Best of Award for "Emerging Brand" (one of the leading industry awards) and was highlighted as a trend to watch in the noodle space in 2024 by outlets like Delish, Well + Good and Whole Foods Markets.

About Hot Ones:

Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet's hottest celebrity interview show. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood's biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis, to comedians like Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and Conan O'Brien, to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal. With 24 complete seasons and over 300 episodes, Hot Ones has been recognized across the internet as a trailblazing interview style show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Launched in 2015, Hot Ones has received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host.

About First We Feast:

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Heat Eaters, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 13 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 3 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including two Emmy nominations for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020, 2019 and 2024 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

