A Shot in the Arm for Flu Research: Integral Molecular Introduces Off-the-Shelf Reagents to Evaluate 2023/2024 Influenza Vaccine Efficacy

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leader in providing safe, off-the-shelf Reporter Virus Particles (RVPs) to study vaccine efficacy, has expanded its extensive portfolio with RVPs for influenza strains recently recommended by WHO for 2023/2024 seasonal influenza vaccines. These RVPs offer researchers a ready-to-use reagent to reliably test vaccine serum for influenza neutralization, providing an alternative to the standard assay method requiring laborious preparation of live viruses in cells or eggs.

RVPs are "pseudoviruses" lacking viral components that enable replication, and so are safe under standard (BSL2) laboratory conditions, unlike many viruses or pandemic strains that require restrictive and limited (BSL4) facilities. RVPs display a quantitative and reproducible readout, enabling simple virus infectivity neutralization assays.

Integral Molecular has 20+ years' experience in RVP production, and all of the company's RVPs are extensively quality-controlled and validated. With excellent reproducibility and ease of use, RVPs are commonly used as critical reagents for high-throughput testing of hundreds or thousands of samples in vaccine efficacy trials.

"Our experience supplying the industry with RVPs reflecting the rapidly mutating SARS-CoV-2 virus enhanced our ability to quickly respond to evolving viral threats," said Kyle Doolan, PhD, Director of Research at Integral Molecular. "Our ability to generate a panel of Influenza RVPs so quickly after the WHO announcement, again demonstrates our ability to respond rapidly with research tools that alleviate the burden of producing 'live' viruses."

Integral Molecular's seasonal Influenza RVPs represent specific strains for influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 and influenza B. Integral Molecular also offers a broad range of RVPs for other influenza strains including A H5N1 and H7N9, along with RVPs for an extensive selection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and dengue, Zika, chikungunya, Ebola, and Nipah viruses.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 500 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

