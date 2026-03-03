A Show About Donkeys Is Quietly Becoming the Most Unifying Thing on Television

ABC's Donkey King draws viewers across the country who say the show is restoring their faith in humanity

HOPLAND, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a country that can't agree on anything, a show about a guy who saves donkeys is quietly becoming one of the most unifying things on television.

Donkey King premiered on ABC in January 2026. Within weeks, viewers across the country started saying the same thing: this show is restoring my faith in humanity. No manufactured drama. No villain edit. Just a former Time Inc. executive who walked away from corporate America to rescue donkeys—and the hundreds of thousands of people who tune in every Saturday morning to watch him do it.

What Viewers Are Saying

"In an increasingly divided world, the show Donkey King brings people together by illuminating humanity's compassion and some of nature's most empathetic and humorous creatures. King and his team's dedication and care shine through. The only thing better than watching the show is getting to meet real life celebrities such as Roxane and Hooorah and realizing that one man's idea led to saving hundreds of donkeys."-

— Viewer

"Donkey King is the necessary reminder that healing, hope, and kindness still exist—especially when it feels like the world is in turmoil."

— Viewer

"My family loves being able to watch Donkey King on the 'big screen'! My 85 yr old mom heads over to her neighbor's house with popcorn in hand every week to watch the show on their giant tv. Wiping away tears of joy, she said her favorite episode was 'with Chrissy and Rosalie and watching how determined and dedicated Megan and the Donkey King were to rescue and rehabilitate them both!'"

— Viewer

"Hope and I have watched every single episode of Donkey King, and we've now committed to making it part of our Saturday morning routine. It has truly become the perfect way to begin our weekend. In a world that often feels heavy, the show is a breath of fresh air, a reminder that kindness, compassion, and goodness are still very much alive."

— Viewer

"Watching Donkey King is such a heartwarming experience! So many people I know, who aren't associated with Oscar's Place, tell me they are watching it and waiting for the next episode! It is a much needed panacea for these times."

— Volunteer, Oscar's Place

The Story Behind the Show

Ron King spent 12 years as Senior Vice President at Time Inc., managing massive teams and chasing goals that looked important on paper. Then his life fell apart. He went searching—not for a career change, but for joy. He found it in donkeys.

Five years later, Oscar's Place is one of the most respected animal sanctuaries in the country, with the highest accreditation in the field (GFAS), a show on network television, and a donor community that spans all 50 states. Ron didn't just change careers. He discovered that there is a difference between things that bring you joy and things that you enjoy—and he built an entire organization around that distinction.

Donkey King airs Saturdays on ABC's Weekend Adventure block, produced by King, Monument TV & Hearst Media Production Group. Season 1 is 17 episodes. Season 2 is green-lit. The show follows Ron King and the team at Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary—a 501(c)(3) donkey rescue and sanctuary in Northern California that has rescued over 460 donkeys in five years.

Press Coverage

CBS Mornings, ABC News, KTLA, ABC7, Oprah Daily, and People Magazine have covered Donkey King and Oscar's Place.

People: "Your next obsession."

Bustle: "Ron King Leans Into Joy."

