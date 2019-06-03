A Shy Girl Breaks the Rules in "Dream Take Flight"

HAYESVILLE, N.C., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Turner's third book, Dream Take Flight: An Unconventional Journey, is live on Amazon today in both Kindle and paperback versions, to be followed by hardback and audiobook versions in July.

Refusing to follow the traditional career path for girls, Lisa sets out to fulfill a promise she makes to her dying mother, disrupting the status quo every step of the way. When Lisa decides to build an airplane in her garage at age 45, her family thinks she has gone too far. . .

Lisa Turner Dream Take Flight

This adventure memoir is written for people of all ages who are striving for a goal, but especially those who experience a lack of self-confidence. Lisa brings relief to the shy readers, helping them realize that everyone can have a crisis in confidence. These dips can be jumped, and reaching for a goal can be life changing.

"It took 20 years for this book to get out," says Lisa. "I knew I had to write the stories for others who are introverted like me. I hope it appeals to young women who will get the inspiration to live outside the lines."

At the end of the book there is an unconventional how-to section on goal setting for those who want to take Lisa's tools and apply them to achieving their own dream. "It doesn't have to be building an airplane; it can be anything," she says.

The Foreword is written by Granville Toogood, former NBC Today Show News producer and best-selling author, who says, "It's a tale of courage, iron will and pure grit; Lisa Turner's journey from dream to reality does not disappoint. It's the great American story with a twist, and an inspiration to young people -- especially young women—everywhere."

About Lisa Turner

Lisa Turner is a former aerospace manufacturing engineer who is now a freelance columnist for Sport Aviation magazine and the Clay County Progress newspaper. Unconventional in her choice of careers, Lisa has worked as a finish carpenter on high rise construction, run her own bicycle shop, was the Chief Training Officer for Tyco Fire and Security Services, and is FAA licensed as an Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic (A&P).

