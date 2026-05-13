A Significant Work by Nettie Christian Enters the Private Collection of Former NBA All-Star Corey Maggette
News provided byKertnz Gallery
May 13, 2026, 08:42 ET
The acquisition, facilitated by Kertnz Gallery, reflects growing interest in culturally significant contemporary works among high-profile private collectors.
LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A significant contemporary work by artist Nettie Christian has entered the private collection of former NBA All-Star Corey Maggette following a discreet acquisition facilitated by Kertnz Gallery, a private, non-public gallery and art collection based in Los Angeles.
The artwork, A Girl with the Yakuza Tattoo (2020), is an acrylic on wood composition measuring 20 x 16 inches. The piece reflects Christian's signature exploration of identity, feminine strength, and cultural symbolism through layered portraiture and commanding visual presence.
The acquisition reflects a growing movement among prominent private collectors seeking culturally resonant contemporary works outside traditional public exhibition channels. Kertnz Gallery operates through selective placement and long-term collector relationships, prioritizing discretion and cultural alignment over public-facing sales models.
Maggette's acquisition of the work further highlights the increasing intersection between professional athletes, contemporary culture, and fine art collecting. The placement marks a notable milestone in Christian's market trajectory and reinforces the artist's growing presence among serious contemporary collectors.
"Kertnz Gallery focuses on thoughtful placement of culturally significant contemporary works into established private collections," said a representative of the gallery. "This acquisition reflects a strong alignment between collector vision and artistic narrative."
Christian's work continues to attract attention for its distinctive figurative style and emotionally charged visual storytelling. Her practice bridges contemporary portraiture with modern symbolism, creating works that resonate with collectors seeking long-term cultural and artistic relevance.
Artwork Details
Title: A Girl with the Yakuza Tattoo
Artist: Nettie Christian
Year: 2020
Medium: Acrylic on wood
Dimensions: 20 x 16 inches
Collection: Private Collection
Placement: Kertnz Gallery (Private, Non-Public)
About Nettie Christian
Nettie Christian is a contemporary visual artist whose work explores themes of power, identity, and modern femininity through expressive portraiture and symbolic narrative.
About Kertnz Gallery
Kertnz Gallery is a private, non-public gallery and art collection specializing in discreet placement of contemporary works into established private collections.
Media Contact
Kertnz Gallery Press Office
Los Angeles, California
9498981490
[email protected]
SOURCE Kertnz Gallery
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