A Significant Work by Nettie Christian Enters the Private Collection of Former NBA All-Star Corey Maggette

The acquisition, facilitated by Kertnz Gallery, reflects growing interest in culturally significant contemporary works among high-profile private collectors.

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - A significant contemporary work by artist Nettie Christian has entered the private collection of former NBA All-Star Corey Maggette following a discreet acquisition facilitated by Kertnz Gallery, a private, non-public gallery and art collection based in Los Angeles.

The artwork, A Girl with the Yakuza Tattoo (2020), is an acrylic on wood composition measuring 20 x 16 inches. The piece reflects Christian's signature exploration of identity, feminine strength, and cultural symbolism through layered portraiture and commanding visual presence.

Former NBA All-Star Corey Maggette with A Girl with the Yakuza Tattoo (2020) by Nettie Christian, placed through Kertnz Gallery. A Girl with the Yakuza Tattoo (2020) by Nettie Christian. Acrylic on wood, 20 x 16 inches.

The acquisition reflects a growing movement among prominent private collectors seeking culturally resonant contemporary works outside traditional public exhibition channels. Kertnz Gallery operates through selective placement and long-term collector relationships, prioritizing discretion and cultural alignment over public-facing sales models.

Maggette's acquisition of the work further highlights the increasing intersection between professional athletes, contemporary culture, and fine art collecting. The placement marks a notable milestone in Christian's market trajectory and reinforces the artist's growing presence among serious contemporary collectors.

"Kertnz Gallery focuses on thoughtful placement of culturally significant contemporary works into established private collections," said a representative of the gallery. "This acquisition reflects a strong alignment between collector vision and artistic narrative."

Christian's work continues to attract attention for its distinctive figurative style and emotionally charged visual storytelling. Her practice bridges contemporary portraiture with modern symbolism, creating works that resonate with collectors seeking long-term cultural and artistic relevance.

Artwork Details

Title: A Girl with the Yakuza Tattoo

Artist: Nettie Christian

Year: 2020

Medium: Acrylic on wood

Dimensions: 20 x 16 inches

Collection: Private Collection

Placement: Kertnz Gallery (Private, Non-Public)

About Nettie Christian

Nettie Christian is a contemporary visual artist whose work explores themes of power, identity, and modern femininity through expressive portraiture and symbolic narrative.

About Kertnz Gallery

Kertnz Gallery is a private, non-public gallery and art collection specializing in discreet placement of contemporary works into established private collections.

Media Contact

Kertnz Gallery Press Office

Los Angeles, California

9498981490

[email protected]

SOURCE Kertnz Gallery