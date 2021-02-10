A silver chair in a vending machine. Marla Aaron supporting World Central Kitchen to help families in need and the struggling restaurant community.

To ensure the public will find it beyond the world of jewelry stores and websites and quite literally stumble upon it—Aaron and her team have customized their acclaimed jewelry vending machine which is to be stationed it in the heart of New York City at Rockefeller Center starting Feb 15.

"I am a small business owner and the struggle over the last year was real and complex in the jewelry industry," says Marla Aaron, "That said, our pain doesn't even compare with how the restaurant industry has been challenged during the pandemic." "It has been heartbreaking as a New Yorker but the same thing is playing out with restaurants around the world. I wanted to do something immediate and am thrilled to support World Central Kitchen. Their work with Restaurants for the People keeps restaurants open feeding people who are hungry—I can't think of a better thing to do."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WCK has activated thousands of restaurants to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities as well as the medical professionals on the front lines. WCK's 'Restaurants for the People' program addresses both the humanitarian and economic relief fronts of the pandemic by providing fresh meals to communities in immediate need while also keeping small restaurants and food businesses open.

Every element of the Take a Seat project came together swiftly with immense support from Aaron's own jewelry community and beyond. Her silver supplier pledged to donate the silver for the first few hundred chairs. Marla Aaron retail partners throughout the country offered to sell the chairs in their stores –because no community has been spared. They will make no money off the sales either.

The vending machine will take to the streets of New York City for the first time, residing for a limited-time outdoors at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, located at Rockefeller Center's South Plaza between 48th & 49th Streets and 5th & 6th Avenues, outside the Today Show Studio – a new thrill for the company who debuted it as an installation at the Brooklyn Museum in 2017 but always dreamt of bringing the "stumble upon" excitement of its fine jewelry vending machine to the streets of Manhattan. Yes the machine will dispense the actual products, gift-wrapped. No, it cannot be carried away or broken into.

Beyond the vending machine, The Marla Aaron "Take A Seat" chair is also available for purchase at www.marlaaaron.com and select retailers nationwide. at the Marla Aaron's by-appointment showroom (37 W. 47th Street). All retail proceeds to benefit World Central Kitchen.

