A Simpler Way To Post Jobs To California Community Colleges During COVID-19, For Free!

The website ( https://CollegeCentral.com/caccjobs ) makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to California's community college students and alumni! This is an extraordinarily useful resource for employers hiring in today's climate, even with temporarily closed or restricted campuses, and students completing their classes remotely.

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from nearly 50 community colleges across the state at launch.

Joy Miller, CCN's Career Services Central® National Sales Manager, explains, "The timing now is ideal, with California's community colleges well positioned to help their state's economy rebound fast, and to quickly fill the state's hiring needs in this era of rapid economic and technological change."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller sums it up: "Community colleges can have a great impact on the state's economy. The California Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website allows employers to easily recruit the state's diverse, home-grown entry-level talent by removing as many barriers as possible, simplifying the hiring process. This is especially critical given the added current complications of closed campuses and remote learning."

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 23 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than two million employers have already registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

CollegeCentral.com is absolutely free for any student enrolled at a U.S. college; alumnus/a of a U.S. college; community resident taking classes at a U.S. college; or student attending one of our partner high schools. To learn more, visit: CollegeCentral.com.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni, and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions, including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com.

