A Single Video Library For Your Entire Company, Customizable For Every Department

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Video use inside today's businesses and universities has skyrocketed in recent years, just as it has on social networks, news outlets, and other public-facing websites. Organizational video libraries now commonly hold hundreds or thousands of video files, and many early adopters are managing tens or even hundreds of thousands of recordings.

Yet as institutions increasingly rely on video to support and scale teaching and training initiatives, organizational communications, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, meeting recordings, and more, a new challenge has arisen: different departments each use video differently, and oftentimes, videos that have been made available to one set of viewers must not be shared with others. For administrators, the question of how to centralize a library of video files for efficient management while ensuring individual recordings are shared only with the appropriate internal and external audiences has had no clear answer.

That's why Panopto is announcing today that it has added unprecedented departmental administration capabilities to its industry-leading video platform for businesses and universities .

With today's announcement, Panopto customers can now empower their departments to individually administer and manage their own collections of video within their organization's central Panopto video library. Customization options include:

Dedicated homepages, with the option to curate, promote, and manage featured videos by department

Departmental branding for the Panopto video library and video players

for the Panopto video library and video players Departmental policies for governing video content approvals and retention

Departmental control over which viewers have access to which videos, folders, and playlists

By enabling individual departments to support video according to their own needs, Panopto expects customers will see a reduction in internal support tickets and overall administrative costs, increases in video usage, and ultimately, a higher ROI on their video investments.

Customers interested in learning more about custom departmental administration can find details on the Panopto Support site .

