A Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global sterilization wrap market is expected to clock US$ 489.5 million by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by growth plus reports in its report titled "Sterilization Wrap Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"



Market Drivers

High usage of sterilization wrap in hospitals and surgical centers is the major factor increasing the global market growth for sterilization wraps. Sterilization wraps are essential in care and welfare of patients. Although hospital admissions are encouraged by healthcare regulations, an increase in patients could lead to a rise in hospital infections. The potential for growth of the global sterilization wraps market has increased as a result of recent hospital trends involving sequential and sterilizing wrapping methods. The global market is also growing by product advancements. Additionally, these businesses have increased emphasis on product development and research which has benefited the worldwide sterilization wraps market in coming years.

Excerpts from 'by Material Type'

The global sterilization wraps market according to the type of material is :

Bifurcated Into Paper & Paperboard

Plastic & Polymer

The majority market share is held by plastic and polymers. The sterilizing wraps made of plastic and polymers are inexpensive and simple to use and thus enjoy widespread usage. Additionally, because paper-based wraps are widely utilized in hospitals and clinics for equipment handling, it is projected that the market for paper & paperboard-based sterilizing wraps would show lucrative growth through the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'by End User'

The global sterilization wrap market is segmented by end-user into:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

The market for sterilization wraps has been dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment. Since hospitals and surgical centers are the primary settings for the usage of sterilization wraps, the expansion of these facilities is boosting the market growth. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to rise rapidly during the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of sterilization wraps by medical professionals as a means of shielding surgical equipment from contamination. Since they are used to transport patients and clean medical equipment, the need for sterilizing wraps in ambulatory surgery facilities is also anticipated to rise.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global sterilization wrap market according to the region is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The market has been dominated by North America. The U.S. has been largely responsible for growth of the products in this region. Sterilization wraps are being used more frequently in North America large base of healthcare facilities and related foundation of safety protocols, increased awareness of infectious diseases, and growing concerns about contaminations and hospital associated infections. The sterilization wrap market in Europe is estimated to be second in terms of market value during projected period. The availability of modern healthcare infrastructures and an increase in product technology advancements are credited to the market expansion in Europe. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific market for sterilization will rise rapidly throughout the projected period. The growth is attributed to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing hospital base, and increasing public awareness.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global sterilization wrap market are:

Owens & Minor Inc

Dynarex Corporation

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Cygnus Healthcare Specialties Pvt. Ltd

Crosstex International, Inc

Surgeine Healthcare Private Limited

Westfield Medical Limited

Halyard Health, Inc

DowDuPont, Inc

