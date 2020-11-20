A Small Bet Wins A PA Mom A Divine Fortune Of $443,000 Right Before The Holidays At BetRivers.com

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania woman, a restaurant worker who has been unemployed since April due to COVID closures, hit the Divine Fortune jackpot on BetRivers.com this week for $443,480.64. The winner, Lynn, who does not want to reveal her last name, was playing the progressive online slot game on her mobile phone when she hit the massive mega jackpot with only a $3 bet.

The mother of three said she and her husband were watching late night TV on the sofa while she played the popular game online. When she hit the mega jackpot she said her husband didn't believe her until she showed him the screen.

"He was screaming louder than I was," said the 40-year-old. "We were both in shock. This is just insane and the money couldn't come at a better time."

When asked what she's going to do with her jackpot winnings Lynn replied quickly: "Pay off my house, my car and other debts. It's going to be a great Christmas!"

"With the holidays approaching and quarantine still in effect, it is satisfying to see our players win life-changing jackpots," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com. "This is one of many recent Divine Fortune jackpots which proves our players can win big, even when placing small bets."

In May of this year, a Divine Fortune record jackpot worth $533,239 was hit at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania. This is the sixteenth Divine Fortune jackpot between BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

