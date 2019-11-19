A Smart Diving Companion for your Underwater Adventures: Capture the Ocean's Beauty and Mysteries with DIVEROID, a New Affordable, Compact Dive Solution that Works with your Smartphone

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired to create an affordable, innovative solution to expensive dive gear options, Artisan & Ocean has introduced its latest DIVEROID model, ( https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/officialdiveroid/diveroid-turn-your-smartphone-into-an-all-in-one-dive-gear ), a compact all-in-one high-quality dive device featuring a dive computer, underwater camera, compass, and dive logbook that works with your smartphone.

Inspired to create an affordable, innovative solution to expensive dive gear options, Artisan & Ocean has introduced its latest DIVEROID model, a compact all-in-one high-quality dive device featuring a dive computer, underwater camera, compass, and dive logbook that works with your smartphone. Documenting the wonders of the oceanic deep is now at your fingertips. DIVEROID was developed by experienced divers at Artisan & Ocean, who recognized the need for a more affordable, dependable solution. Your smartphone transforms DIVEROID into a dive computer, high-functioning underwater camera, compass, and a dive logbook that automatically syncs up with pictures/video so that you can review your entire diving experience at a glance. Artisan & Ocean has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/officialdiveroid/diveroid-turn-your-smartphone-into-an-all-in-one-dive-gear ), to spread awareness about their product among consumers and the investment community.

Additionally, DIVEROID provides essential real-time diving safety alerts (even while shooting video or images) to prevent decompression illness by measuring depth, time and ascent speed with bright colors and vibration at any time during your dive. The device's intuitive animation features will let you know what to do at a particular depth to stay safe.

"I was convinced a smartphone could replace a dive computer and that inspired our creation of DIVEROID," said Jungil Kim, CEO and founder of Artisan & Ocean. "Our latest model is an all-in-one compact device providing a high-quality dive computer, underwater camera, compass, and logbook to enhance your diving experience. We believe it is a game-changing product."

Benefits and features of DIVEROID include:

All-In-One Smart Dive Solution – DIVEROID offers an innovative dive computer, high-functioning underwater camera, compass, and dive logbook in one compact device that conveniently works with almost any available smartphone. DIVEROID's new app will additionally support free diving mode which includes depth alarm, static apnea, and more.

No more keeping your logbooks by hand. DIVEROID maintains your logbooks automatically and syncs up to your pictures/video so that you can fully review your entire dive at a glance. Safety Alerts – DIVEROID provides real-time diving safety alerts (even while filming and taking pictures) to prevent decompression illness by measuring depth, time and ascent speed with bright colors and vibration at any time during your dive.

DIVEROID features a Double O-ring system with a (200ft) waterproof range, and is made with quality materials, including scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass and Polycarbonate with glass fiber for high strength and durability. The device's built-in battery also lasts for more than 500 dives, which is an estimated two years. Anti-Fog System – Fog inside the housing ruins underwater pictures. DIVEROID has a built-in system, including five 'Heat sink™', which drains the heat, so it prevents fogging.

Artisan & Ocean has launched a Kickstarter campaign to spread awareness about their latest product. DIVEROID is available for pre-order at Kickstarter for as low as $213.

ABOUT Artisan & Ocean

Artisan & Ocean was founded in 2013 by a team of experienced divers on a mission to make SCUBA diving safe, easy and fun with its compact and affordable dive gear device, DIVEROID.

