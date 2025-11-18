A Smart New Gift for Construction Pros and DIYers: The Award-Winning AirShim™ Pro Steel

First-of-its-kind steel plate design makes it a top tool to watch for holiday gift guides and 2026 roundups

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculated Industries, a manufacturer of specialty calculators, is proud to announce that its AirShim Pro Steel has been named a 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) winner. This award recognized the product as one of the year's best tools across the professional trade and DIY industries.

AirShim Pro Steel wins 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award

The U.S. Patent Pending inflatable pry bar and leveling tool features Calculated Industries' proprietary PowerLift Plate, which allows it to lift, level, and hold up to 350 pounds safely and precisely for a full hour. When used steel-side down, it operates like a traditional air shim. When flipped steel-side up, it stays flat and will not fold under pressure, maintaining a solid, stable surface and solving a common weakness in conventional inflatable shims.

In field testing:

96% reported satisfaction

98% said they would buy it over competing options

82% saw greater stability lifting heavy, narrow loads

77% experienced stronger, more controlled lift

75% found it easier to inflate

With more than 100 practical uses, professionals rely on the AirShim Pro Steel for door, window and cabinet installs, and appliance leveling, replacing the need for wood shims, mechanical lifts, or extra hands.

PTIA judges praised the AirShim Pro Steel for its versatility, noting it "revolutionizes inflatable prybars" with its steel plate that prevents sagging under uneven, heavy loads and deserves a spot in every toolbox.

"At Calculated Industries, we design practical tools that solve everyday problems for people who build, install, and repair," said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries. "This product came straight from the field. Contractors told us they needed a stronger, steadier air shim, so we built one. It has already helped streamline solo installations and improve safety on the job."

With an MSRP under $25, the AirShim Pro Steel is available now at HomeDepot.com and will be in stores nationwide February 2026.

Quick Details:

Award: 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award

Product: AirShim Pro Steel by Calculated Industries (U.S. Patent Pending). Product page available here

Key Benefits: Dual-use design, PowerLift Plate stays flat without folding, 350 lb capacity with one-hour air hold

MSRP: $24.95

Additional materials, including photos, available here

About Calculated Industries

Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI's tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada. www.Calculated.com

Contact: Stacie Griffin

Calculated Industries

[email protected]

775.445.6235

SOURCE Calculated Industries