A Smarter Business Card: Moo Paper Cards Powered by Linq

Linq

Aug 27, 2024, 23:24 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linq, the leading digital business card and mobile sales enablement platform, has partnered with Moo to launch Moo Paper Cards—Powered by Linq. This collaboration seamlessly merges Moo's premium print quality and the elegance of traditional business cards with Linq's sales enablement technology.

Classic Look. Modern Connection.

Ling x Moo Paper Cards

These aren't just business cards. A bridge between the traditional and the digital, Moo's premium printed cards can now be powered by Linq's cutting-edge networking tools. 

Professionals who still value the touch of a well-crafted card can now amplify its impact with instant digital sharing. With a simple scan of the card, contact details, social profiles, and more are at their fingertips. The result: a business card that leaves a lasting impression – both in their hand and in their devices. It's the perfect "Leave Behind" for modern-day networking.

Why This Matters

While traditional business cards are a timeless networking essential, they lack the efficiency and insights offered by modern technology. "By incorporating digital networking and sales enablement capabilities, we've reimagined what a business card can be," says Jared Mattsson, co-founder & CMO of Linq. "It's tradition meets innovation. Perfect for those who need to give or leave behind a card in today's professional landscape."

For more information, visit: Moo Paper Cards - Powered by Linq

About Linq:
Linq makes connections stronger. Founded in 2019, Linq  blends NFC and QR tech with sleek design, helping users  share, connect, and follow up effortlessly with their  contacts. Visit linqapp.com.

Linq recruits former Apple and Target exec David Berk as Chief Operating Officer

Unlocking Efficiency: K-12 Districts Embrace Cashless Systems for Streamlined Financial Processes and Enhanced Convenience

