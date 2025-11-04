A Smarter, Safer Way to Crisp: Kismile Launches Upgraded Glass Air Fryer for Home Kitchens

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kismile, the home appliance brand celebrated for clean design and practical innovation, today introduced its newest Transparent Glass Air Fryer — an upgraded model that elevates visibility, safety, and cooking flexibility for everyday home chefs.

Safety First: Cool-Air Shielding Technology

Kismile's Upgraded Glass Air Fryer — designed to make healthy, home-cooked meals visible, effortless, and beautifully crisp.
Kismile introduces a newly engineered airflow-cooling system that directs cool air around contact areas:

  • Helps reduce the exterior glass temperature
  • Keeps handles and the top heating unit cool to touch
  • Lowers risk of accidental burns in family kitchens

Because great cooking shouldn't come with compromises on safety.

Smarter Cooking with Power and Precision

The upgraded 1550W heating system delivers faster, more even heat, creating better textures using less oil.

Four intuitive preset modes — Air Fry, Grill, Bake, and Roast — simplify everyday meals, while full DIY control enables personalization with:

  • Temperature range 105 – 400 ℉
  • Timer up to 60 minutes

"People want transparency — in design, in materials, and now in the cooking process," said Cyrus Guo, product director for Kismile.

"This upgrade empowers home chefs to see more, control more, and enjoy a safer kitchen experience."

A Clear View, Better Control

With a fully 360° transparent glass bowl, users can watch every stage of cooking without opening the lid or interrupting heat circulation.

Powered by a new carbon heating tube, the air fryer heats up rapidly for enhanced cooking efficiency. As it emits both light and heat, the food is beautifully illuminated — letting users enjoy a warm, vivid view of the crisping process in real time.

Crafted from high-borosilicate glass with no PFAS, BPA, coatings, or plastic odors, the materials ensure truly clean cooking.

Dual-Bowl Flexibility for Every Lifestyle

Whether cooking for one or preparing sides for the family, the 4.5QT + 1.8QT dual-bowl system adapts seamlessly to daily needs.

A new quick-release bowl holder with a locking lever allows effortless lifting and transforms the bowl into a portable container — ideal for meal prep, storage, and on-the-go dining.

Designed for Modern Living

  • Clean materials with no coatings or plastic concerns
  • All removable parts — excluding the heating unit — are dishwasher-safe
  • Simple wipe-clean surfaces reduce maintenance effort

Compact, visually striking, and easy to store — ideal for apartments, dorms, and any kitchen that values space and style.

The new Kismile Transparent Glass Air Fryer is now available at https://kismile.com/ and on Amazon.

About Kismile

Founded in 2015, Kismile is a premium home appliance brand dedicated to combining safety, innovation, and elegant design. From kitchen essentials to smart-featured appliances, Kismile products are built to make modern life simpler, warmer, and more joyful.

Guided by the belief that ordinary life deserves extraordinary care, Kismile continues to innovate appliances that blend style, functionality, and love—empowering every household to savor the beauty of daily living.

