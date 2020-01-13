A Snoop Dogg Remix at Dunkin': The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich Drops at Dunkin' Shops This Week Only

Inspired by Snoop Dogg's passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts, Dunkin' and Snoop have come together to serve an exclusive, limited-time only spin on the Beyond Sausage Sandwich. The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich is available for one week only and features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage™ patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut. Guests can request the sweet and savory, Snoop-approved sandwich by ordering The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at the front counter or drive-thru at participating Dunkin' shops nationwide from January 13 through January 19.

According to Snoop, "When I got the chance to work at Dunkin' for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create. Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide." To read Snoop's full interview check out the Dunkin' Blog, here.

The Beyond Collection by Dunkin ' x Snoop:

Dunkin' and Snoop have also collaborated on a limited-edition online pop-up shop that will debut later this month. The Beyond Collection by Dunkin' x Snoop will offer exclusive apparel such as a green tracksuit – inspired by Snoop's outfit in the Dunkin' ad – emblazoned with the words "Glazzzed for Days" on the back, joggers featuring Dunkin' and Beyond icons and the word "Glazzzzy" down the leg; as well as a bomber jacket, sweatshirt, t-shirts and a beanie. Fans can follow Dunkin's blog and social channels for the official launch date.



Dunkin's Beyond Bash:

Dunkin' is inviting America to its Beyond Bash on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. Guests at participating Dunkin' U.S. restaurants can enjoy a free sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day while supplies last.

New Spot Droppin' Like It's Hot:

Back in November, Snoop Dogg surprised fans behind the counter and at the drive-thru at a Dunkin' restaurant in Southern California, serving up Beyond Sausage Sandwiches and earning the honorary status of Employee of the Month at Dunkin' . Scenes from Snoop's surprise appearance, originally posted to Dunkin's social channels, are now featured as a Dunkin' television spot, broadcast nationwide throughout January.

Dunkin' launched its Beyond Sausage Sandwich across the country last November, making plant-based menu options easily accessible to Americans everywhere as the first nationwide U.S. quick service restaurant brand to Go Beyond™ traditional on-the-go breakfast choices by serving Beyond Breakfast Sausage. Offering the delicious taste and texture of a juicy, savory breakfast sausage patty, Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich features Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty made with 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'. Ounce-for-ounce, compared to a traditional pork breakfast sausage patty, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty at Dunkin' has more protein and iron, 44% less saturated fat, 50% less total fat, 37% less sodium and no cholesterol.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog . To learn more about Beyond Meat, visit www.BeyondMeat.com .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at more than 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts:

Dunkin'

Michelle King

781-737-3585

michelle.king@dunkinbrands.com

Beyond Meat

Allison Aronoff

858-735-7344

aaronoff@beyondmeat.com

SOURCE Dunkin’

Related Links

http://www.BeyondMeat.com

