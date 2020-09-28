A Social Network that Won't Sell User Data: Leavemark Officially Launches Out of Live Beta

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leavemark, a new platform offering an ad-free social media and data storage hybrid experience, today announced that the app has emerged from the live beta phase and is opening the floodgates for new users. Available on both iOS and Android, the platform allows users to store and share information instantly, in the future, or by GPS location through its one-of-a-kind Time and Space Capsule features.

"After a highly successful beta-period and a ton of amazing feedback from our users, we've seen that the demand for a safe, intuitive and uncensored platform to connect with friends and family is higher than ever," said Jason Morgese, Founder and CEO of Leavemark. "Many existing platforms are under fire for using their power to control information and sway users to think, vote or buy a certain way. As an ad-free social media platform, Leavemark does not monetize data, censor opinions or force an agenda based on who spends the most in advertising."

The hybrid Leavemark platform thoughtfully and securely archives users' photos, documents and videos combining the best of data storage and social media. Whether you want to share exciting moments, save important memories, or send messages into the future, Leavemark has you covered.

"We built Leavemark with the idea of creating a positive social media experience that gets back to the basics of connecting with those closest to us and sharing best moments," added Morgese. "Unfortunately, a lot of what we see now in the current social media landscape is negativity, advertisements, political rants and grandstanding. It's also their underling purpose to mine your data and keep you trapped on their applications, so they can sell more ads. It's time for users to take back the power and stop giving away their most valuable asset for free - we are here to help change that."

Some of Leavemark's key features include time and space capsules, uncensored newsfeed, an advanced archiving system, family tree, direct messaging and an ad-free user experience.

To learn more about Leavemark or to download click here for iOS or Android.

About Leavemark

Leavemark is THE place to stay connected and share life's best with family and friends. Leavemark is free to join and use. It's important to us that we always offer a free version that can be enjoyed by all, which includes full usage of our features. We only make money if users choose to upgrade to our Premium service, which opens up the ability to store more than 2GB of data and upload larger amounts of media at a time. The app is available for download for iOS and Android devices.

PR Contact: Megan Cuellar

[email protected]

(949) 777-2468

SOURCE Leavemark