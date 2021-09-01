A Soft Drink Paradigm Shift Based on Science: Moving from Unhealthy Colas to Nutritious Colas by Substituting Vitamin C for Phosphoric Acid

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Reza Kamarei announced his recent research findings in the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition related to the health-safety benefits of substituting vitamin C for phosphoric acid in a wide variety of cola drinks. Having previously written on the established health risks of phosphoric acid, Dr. Kamarei turned his attention to coming up with a viable substitute for the important flavoring and preserving ingredient. Dr. Kamarei's findings are freely available for download to the general public.

"The first health-oriented breakthrough in the formulation of cola carbonated soft drinks occurred when the so-called 'diet colas' were introduced to the market in early 1960 in response to consumer demand and governmental concern about obesity and type-2 diabetes," said Dr. Kamarei, Founder of Correct Cola, LLC. "Substitution of health-risking phosphoric acid with the nutritive and health-promoting vitamin C is the second health-oriented breakthrough in the formulation of cola drinks. And in response to current consumer demand for healthier colas, we've done exactly that: having already filed a U.S. patent application for a cola that utilizes vitamin C instead of phosphoric acid. We'll be introducing this nutritious cola brand in the near future."

From the Research Abstract:

The health benefits of vitamin C are widely acknowledged, including:

A potent antioxidant.

Supports the synthesis of collagen/connective tissue, various neurotransmitters and peptide hormones

Limits in-vivo formation of carcinogen nitrosamines.

Helps reduce the risk of an unhealthy cardiovascular system.

Helps boost immune system.

Helps improve absorption of nonheme iron.

Helps reduce risk of Parkinson disease.

"Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid or L-ascorbic acid, is an 'essential' nutrient. This means that humans are unable to synthesize it internally so it must be supplied from outside (food or dietary supplement). Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, believed to be the world leading book on internal medicine, and Linus Pauling Institute, believed to be the world leading scientific research entity on vitamin C have eloquently explained the favorable roles of vitamin C in health. From the U.S. regulations point of view, vitamin C is considered a generally recognized as safe (GRAS) substance. The RDA for vitamin C is 90 mg/day for an adult male and 75 mg/day for an adult female. Tolerable Upper Intake Level for vitamin C is 2,000 mg/day for adults (male and female). By definition, the premium application of vitamin C is when this health-promoting essential nutrient replaces an ingredient with known health risks such as phosphoric acid." The case of cola drinks is the best example. Correct Cola welcomes collaboration with the carbonated soft drink companies.

About Dr. Reza Kamarei

Dr. Kamarei received his Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). With more than 35 years of experience in the areas of nutraceuticals, functional foods, foods and beverages, dietary and nutritional supplements, Dr. Kamarei is one of the world's leading food and nutrition experts. He currently oversees a thriving consulting business helping contribute to the growth and profitability of entrepreneurial corporations worldwide, and is the founder of Correct Cola LLC. Learn more about his ongoing research and consulting work at: www.KamareiConsulting.com.

