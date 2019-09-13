A Software Solution from iWedia at the Heart of True ID TV OTT Service Recently Announced by True

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, today announced it has been providing STB software products, application development and integration services to one of the biggest Thai operators True for the launch of its True ID TV OTT service.

The announcement was made at IBC 2019, which is being held in RAI Amsterdam from Friday, September 13th through to Tuesday, September 17th. iWedia demonstrates the product at the show (hall 5, stand B32).

True ID TV service gives access to entertainment such as live TV over OTT, on demand and catch-up services, recording and time shifting features, premium movies, music, videos and games. All of this can be done in one place via TV screen at your home and allows users to connect to the world of entertainment coming from True ID TV and True ID mobile application.

All these TV features are complemented by the access to the Google TV Services e.g., Google Play (application store), YouTube, etc.

iWedia's role in the project was to provide media player covering multiple Adaptive Bit Rate technologies (MPEG DASH and HLS), development and implementation of modern Operator Tier compliant Android TV launcher and accompanying system integration services.

In addition to providing software solutions and application development, iWedia was also appointed by True DMP as global integrator of the STB software.

About iWedia

iWedia provides software components and solutions for TV devices to service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers. Its mission is to deliver the software products and services needed by its customers to adapt constantly to the ever-changing requirements of the digital TV markets. In addition to stand-alone components giving support to DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, VidiPath, DVB>IP, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, DTCP-IP, TR-069, etc., iWedia offers a range of complete solutions for zappers, connected receivers, Smart TVs, as well as for OTT and IPTV boxes. Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available for RTOS, Linux/HTML, and Android/Java and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets. Alongside its products, iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, and Thailand.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

Media contact:

Dejan Popov Tapavicki,

Pre-Sales & Marketing Manager, iWedia

dejan.popov-tapavicki@iwedia.com

+381-628880027

SOURCE iWedia