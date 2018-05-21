A Sold-Out Opening Weekend for ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today... 40 Years Later Presented by UniVista Insurance and Produced by Loud and Live

MIAMI, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today, presented by UniVista Insurance, premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, May 17, 2018 with sold-out performances throughout opening weekend.

"We knew we had to partner with ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today," said Ivan Herrera, Founder and CEO, UniVista Insurance, one of the nation's fastest-growing insurance agencies. "The show connects with our Cuban heritage and aligns with our brand from a business, cultural and community standpoint. ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today is a perfect fit for UniVista Insurance and we're excited to invite our Spanish and English-speaking customers to 'Say Hello, America!'"

The all-new production opens with a nine-show run including returning cast members Ana Margo, Connie Ramirez, Barbara Ann Martin and Steven Bauer, who will each reprise their roles from the original television show; stage and screen standouts Martha Picanes and Vivian Ruiz, and Grethel Ortíz, Rodolfo Jaspe, Tania Guzmán, Ariel Texidó, Nick Simmons and Eduardo Wasveiler rounding out the cast.

Three years in the making, ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today Producer and Loud and Live CEO Nelson Albareda has spearheaded the show from concept to execution.

Gonzalo Rodriguez directed the production of ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today written by Patrick H. Pino, with set and costume design by Jorge Noa and Pedro Balmaseda. The play is being presented in partnership with South Florida PBS and The Adrienne Arsht Center. ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today sponsors include UniVista Insurance, Leon Medical Centers, Versailles Restaurant, Rubenstein Law and Café Bustelo.

UniVista Insurance

Founded in 2006, UniVista Insurance is one of America's fastest growing insurance agencies, supporting its customers with Auto, Home, Life, Health, Commercial and Property insurance. Headquartered in Miami with offices across Florida and California, UniVista and its 700+ associates are committed to excellence and serving our Spanish and English-speaking communities.

Leon Medical Centers

With more than 2,400 employees dedicated to caring for more than 42,000 Medicare patients, Leon Medical Centers and Leon Medical Centers Health Plans redefine the standard in the medical health care industry, offering the highest level of Medical Excellence to the Medicare community in Miami Dade combined with the dignity, compassion and human warmth that all patients deserve.

Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our rich, full-bodied flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

Versailles

Established in 1971, Versailles Restaurant has been serving classic Cuban cuisine from its same location at 3555 Southwest 8th Street in Little Havana for all of its 48 years in business. Owned and operated by three generations of the Valls family, Versailles is also widely considered the hub of the Cuban exile community and a favorite local attraction among politicians, celebrities and tourists.

Rubenstein Law

Founded in 1988, Rubenstein Law is Florida's leading plaintiff's personal injury law firm. The firm has proudly grown to over 35 attorneys and 200 staff. With 6 offices throughout the state and a traveling Mobile Office (on wheels), Rubenstein Law focuses its practice on all types of cases, including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, slip and falls, spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries, wrongful death, and medical malpractice. Rubenstein Law does its best for its personal injury clients and has obtained over $750 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients. Heavily involved in the community, Rubenstein Law also proudly sponsors events throughout Florida in hopes of making a difference, supporting and giving back to the community.

About Loud and Live

An Entertainment, Media & Live Events Company, Loud and Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, our success is driven by our passion to create engaging experiences for our global audiences. For event sponsorship or general inquiries, please contact info@loudlive.com.

About South Florida PBS

Florida's largest public media company, which includes Public Broadcasting stations WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties and WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS serves diverse communities from Key West to the Sebastian Inlet and from the Atlantic Ocean west to Lake Okeechobee. South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming, and serves as a model for telling unique local stories across a variety of digital media platforms.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

Set in the heart of downtown Miami and designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is one of the world's leading performing arts organizations and venues. Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has emerged as a leader in presenting innovative programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity as well as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area. Spotlighting legends and serving as a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage, the Center presents nearly 400 events each year across its flexible, state-of-the-art performance spaces. The Center programs several Signature Series, including the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival, and a robust program of new theatrical works as well as free programming for the community and an arts education program that serves nearly 60,000 children each year. As Miami's new Town Square, the Arsht Center also houses BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, a fine dining restaurant; the Café at Books & Books in the historic Carnival Tower and a weekly Farmers Market. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for more information.

