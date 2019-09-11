A Solution for Online Card Skimming at the PCI Security Standards Council's 2019 North America Community Meeting

OREM, Utah, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics, a Utah-based data security and PCI compliance company, will exhibit and present at the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council's 2019 North America Community Meeting in Vancouver, BC, Canada, from September 17-19.

The PCI SSC North American Community Meeting is a forum based around payment card security, achieved through adherence to the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). This event brings together CISOs, financial institutions, card brands, security firms, and FinTech every year.

As part of the show's Tech Exchange, SecurityMetrics Senior Security Analyst, Jen Stone (MCIS, CISSP, CISA, QSA), will be presenting, "SecurityMetrics WIM: Patented Process to Monitor Website Payments Integrity," on the morning of Thursday, September 19, at 8:35 AM.

"WIM" stands for website integrity monitoring, and is SecurityMetrics' patented technology that provides a process to combat the widespread problem of online payment page info skimming, also called "formjacking."

SecurityMetrics CEO, Brad Caldwell, said, "The SecurityMetrics Forensics team has been detecting and working on the insidious problem of online card skimming for two years. Using patented tools we have designed and built, we are glad to offer a great solution to our PCI partners to help merchants protect themselves from the significant liability and hassle of data theft."

In addition to the presentation on WIM, SecurityMetrics will be available at booth #10 to provide demos of its PCI Audit Management Tool and PCI Compliance Programs:

PCI DSS and Security Assessments

New project management tool allows for complete and transparent communication

SecurityMetrics QSAs perform risk assessments based on industry standards such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-30

PCI DSS Assessments integrate seamlessly with SecurityMetrics services like penetration tests, vulnerability scans, gap analyses, and security consulting

PCI Compliance Programs

SecurityMetrics FastPass scoping is available within SecurityMetrics' Partner+ Portal.

Fully customizable by the acquirer



Designed to increase scoping accuracy and reduce merchants' time & frustration



FastPass, per acquirer guidelines, accurately directs merchants to SAQ, PCI DSE, or payment brand exemption programs



Pre-populates SAQ responses based on FastPass answers

Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) will also be at booth #10 to chat about data security and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance.

Download the 2019 SecurityMetrics Guide to PCI DSS Compliance: http://info.securitymetrics.com/pci-guide

To learn more about SecurityMetrics or PCI DSS compliance, call 801.705.5665, email consulting@securitymetrics.com, or visit www.securitymetrics.com/pci.

For press inquiries, call 801.995.6516 or email pr@securitymetrics.com.

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics helps customers close data security and compliance gaps to avoid data breaches. They provide managed data security services and are certified to help customers achieve the highest data security and compliance standards.

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR). With over 15 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits, SecurityMetrics has tested over 1 million systems for vulnerabilities. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

