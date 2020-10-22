A South Carolina Company Launches CBD Treats That Promote Dog Health

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The birth of Green Leaf CBD began with a simple dream: to provide CBD products with the highest grade to people who need and want it. Since their launch in 2016, they have been working hard to see to it that their customers get excellent customer service and high-quality products at affordable costs.

Their team of experts spent a huge chunk of their time every single day on research and product development to gain their customers' trust and loyalty. Anyone who buys any of Green Leaf CBD's products can sleep well at night knowing that the products they bought present no health risks. These products are also organic and effective, which means every penny spent on them worth it.

Aside from bath and body products, Green Leaf CBD also offers capsules, honey products, edibles, smokables, tinctures, and vape liquids. The latest addition to their product offerings is something that your four-legged best friends will definitely love. They recently released CBD dog treats that come in five mouth-watering flavors: Bacon and Cheese Strips, BBQ Kabobs, Steak Bites, Chicken Balls, and Cheese Wraps. The canisters are sold for only $29.99.

These are perfect for dogs who are suffering from joint pains. They also help pups feel more relaxed whenever they feel anxious or stressed. Green Leaf CBD guarantees pet owners that these treats are lab tested. They also don't contain genetically modified organisms (GMO) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

What You Need to Know About Green Leaf CBD

From the get-go, Green Leaf CBD's commitment has been to help give their customers the best quality of life. The products they manufacture are aimed at helping them live healthier and a whole lot happier. Since dogs contribute so much to their customer's overall well-being, they figured it would be best if they released a line of products that would make these adorable creatures (and their owners) happy.

Green Leaf CBD uses hemp as the main ingredient in all of its products. Since they use 99.9% cannabidiol in all of their products, customers are guaranteed to receive all of the nutritional benefits that the hemp plant contains. The products are sourced and manufactured in the United States. Except for CO2 (which is used during extraction), Green Leaf CBD refrains from using solvents or other heat sources during production.

While they do not promise to prevent, cure, treat, or diagnose any type of disease, the company chose to adhere to pharmaceutical grade manufacturing processes. If you wish to purchase any of their products, you may do so by visiting their website at: http://greenleafcbd.shop.

