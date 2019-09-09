A Special Delivery By The Boppy Company

The Boppy® Pillow is the trusted leader in the feeding and support pillow category and has become a must-have nursery staple. Its versatile, practical design makes it the perfect product for supporting baby during feeding, propping, tummy time and sitting. With all these uses, it continues to serve as an essential product for parents worldwide and is a top registry gift. The beloved Boppy® Pillow was recently named the 'Breastfeeding Lifesaver' in Babylist's Most Registered For Baby Products in 2019 . The award-winning Boppy pillow is now even more special with the Custom Boppy® Pillow .

The new Custom Boppy® Pillow allows for parents and gift givers to personalize a thoughtful addition to their nursery. Parents can customize the front and back fashion, trim color and embroidery on the front of the pillow. With trendy fashions available like foliage, skulls and gold accents, parents can create a unique pillow to match their style for their special delivery. Gift givers can give the beloved gift of support and comfort while creating an extraordinary present to stand out above the rest. The Custom Boppy® Pillow is ready to be personalized on Boppy.com for $60.00.

About The Boppy Company

Celebrating our 30th anniversary, The Boppy Company revolutionized comfortable infant feeding and support with its iconic Boppy Feeding and Infant Support Pillow. Beloved by parents worldwide, the Boppy Pillow quickly became a must-have staple for all nurseries. Boppy has stayed true to its humble roots and maintains its solution-driven mindset. With comfort in mind, we've expanded our portfolio to include more award-winning products in the following categories: baby carriers, pregnancy support pillows, breastfeeding and travel accessories, baby loungers and more. With worldwide distribution, Boppy's global focus of Support for All Momkind is beautifully showcased in the viral #NeverNotAMom video featuring the Boppy ComfyFit Baby Carrier. This year Boppy products were chosen as partners of the Harry and Meghan Markle's OUR ROYAL BABY commemorative album produced by royal correspondent, Robert Jobson and St. James's House. This distinction is celebrated with a global #RoyallyLoved marketing campaign and video. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Artsana Group, www.artsana.com.

SOURCE The Boppy Company

Related Links

http://www.boppy.com

