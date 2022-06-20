A Special Monday Morning Radio Expert Panel Explores the Future of Business Journalism

This week's episode begins the 11th year of the popular business-to-business podcast.

DENVER, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday Morning Radio has published a special audio/video edition of the popular weekly podcast, featuring a panel of distinguished journalists discussing the future of business journalism.

The video is available at: https://tinyurl.com/MondayMorningRadioPanel

The audio is available at: https://tinyurl.com/MMR062022

Monday Morning Radio "The Future of Business Journalism" Panel Members The Future of Business Journalism by Chris Roush

"Everyone who owns a business, operates a professional practice, or works for either, understands the importance of the business news media - and their ability to provide actionable insights and intelligence," says Dean Rotbart, the podcast's host.

The panel discussion arises from the upcoming publication (Georgetown University Press - July 1, 2022) of "The Future of Business Journalism and Why It Matters for Wall Street and Main Street" by Chris Roush.

Roush is the Dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Communications, where he is also a professor. He is a veteran business journalist and the founder of "Talking Biz News" — a must-read website for journalists and communications executives about the business journalism profession.

Roush joins Rotbart, award-winning journalist and author, to examine the history of the business journalism profession, its current status, and what Roush believes are the changes that are necessary to buttress business and financial news going forward.

In his book, Roush writes: "[The] shift in business news content away from many consumers and small business owners on Main Street and toward Wall Street investors, money managers, and Fortune 500 executives is one of the most misunderstood inequalities in twenty-first century American civic life."

To examine that contention, along with other key elements in "The Future of Business Journalism," are a distinguished panel of four veteran business journalists:

Peter Coy, Opinion Economics Writer, The New York Times

Henry Dubroff, Owner and Founder, Pacific Coast Business Times

Matt Murray, Editor in Chief, The Wall Street Journal

Matt Quayle, Senior Executive Producer, CNBC-TV

Rotbart is the author of multiple books, including, most recently, the Gold Medal award-winning "September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story."

"September Twelfth" details the near-miraculous efforts by The Wall Street Journal staff to publish a next-day edition after its main New York newsroom was obliterated by fallout from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Since 2012, Rotbart has served as host and executive producer of Monday Morning Radio.

Rotbart is also chairman and editor-in-chief of the Business News Visionary Awards, which recognize outstanding career achievements by journalists. Each of this week's guests — Roush, Coy, Dubroff, Murray, and Quayle — are recipients of the award.

The Business News Visionary Awards are made possible by the support of Monday Morning Radio and The Dilenschneider Group. TimeinaBottlePhotography.com provides additional support

Monday Morning Radio is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy in Austin, Texas. Wizard Academy, co-founded by Roy H. and Pennie Williams, is known globally for its unique courses targeted at imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.

