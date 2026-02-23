A Special Needs Support App Launches Nationwide to Help Families Simplify Care Coordination

First-of-its-kind app centralizes care information and support teams in one secure platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families supporting a loved one with special needs now have a powerful new tool designed to simplify care coordination and long-term planning. A Special Needs Support—a newly launched mobile app and the first of its kind—provides a secure, centralized platform to organize, manage, and share critical information with a support team.

For many families, planning must go beyond daily care. Parents often face the daunting task of preparing a "second support team" — the people who will continue caring for their child when the parents are no longer able to do so. A Special Needs Support was created to organize and guide that team with clarity and confidence.

Built for ease of use, the app uses enterprise-grade security controls to connect family members, service providers, healthcare professionals, educators, employers, friends, and faith or community groups through a secure, coordinated network. Families maintain full control over access and permission levels, ensuring each team member receives the right information at the right time.

Research shows:

Nearly 1 in 5 children in the U.S. have special health care needs

24.8% of families spend 1–4 hours per week just coordinating care

84.8% of parental caregivers report significant caregiver burden

The platform centralizes essential information, including medical history, dietary needs, sensory considerations, and daily routines. It also securely stores vital legal and financial documents, such as special needs trusts, insurance policies, and asset distribution plans.

"Families often manage care using scattered documents and conversations, often trying to keep everything in their head, which becomes nearly impossible over time," said creator Ryan Platt, MBA, ChFC®, ChSNC™, CFBS. "I wanted to create a platform to reduce stress and prepare future caregivers by bringing everything into one convenient and secure place."

A Special Needs Support is available nationwide on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and at aspecialneedssupport.com. A no-obligation, free two-week trial is available and subscriptions are $7.99/month or $75 annually.

About A Special Needs Support

Based in Charlotte, N.C., A Special Needs Support helps families securely organize and share care, medical, legal, and financial information in one platform. For more information, visit aspecialneedssupport.com.

