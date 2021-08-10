A Special Virtual Event: 9 Wealth Strategies

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You've saved for retirement over decades, but with the event approaching, will you have enough savings to last your lifetime? What are the pitfalls that could put your livelihood at risk? Producing the income you need in retirement sounds like a simple goal, but there are many important considerations to keep in mind when figuring out how to afford a comfortable retirement. To hit your financial benchmarks and afford your desired lifestyle, you'll need to sustain savings for the entirety of your lifespan, increase that income to offset taxes, and account for factors such as inflation, healthcare and long-term care.

We invite you to join Edelman Financial Engines for a special-edition webinar on the key elements to a successful and comfortable retirement. You'll hear directly from Clarence Haynes who will provide strategies to help you protect your wealth. These strategies are designed to help you do three things:

1) Grow your wealth

2) Minimize taxes1

3) Generate income

During this event, you'll also get help with turning your savings into income and advice on Medicare, investments, a tax-efficient withdrawal strategy, Roth IRAs and much more.

What: Webinar – 9 Wealth Strategies

When: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT or 8:00 PM EDT

Those who are not available to join on Tuesday may access the webinar at their own convenience on demand starting August 18 using the same registration link here .

Register for free here

Clarence is an Instructor, Financial Education & Planning at Edelman Financial Engines with over 20 years of speaking experience. He is known for his ability to connect to audiences with a conversational style that combines humor, instruction and the ability to make even the most difficult financial concepts easy to understand. Prior to joining Edelman Financial Engines Clarence spent 12 years in the education world speaking to thousands of students every year helping them make important decisions about their future college and career.

For more information, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com .

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America's top independent financial planning and investment advisor, as recognized by Barron's,2 with 150+ offices 3across the country and entrusted by 1.3 million clients to manage more than $270 billion in assets.4 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client's situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information about Edelman Financial Engines, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com .

[1] Neither Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C (also referred to as Edelman Financial Engines) nor its affiliates offer tax or legal advice. Be sure to consult with a qualified tax or legal professional regarding the best options for your particular circumstances.

[2] The 2020 America's Best RIA Firms Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron's is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, the size and experience of teams, and the regulatory records of the advisors and firms. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor experience and returns are not considered.

[3] Data as of 12/31/2020.

[4] Data as of 3/31/2021.

