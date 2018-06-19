A Spicy New Concept Debuts - EnjoyMint

Guests or MintFanatics as she calls them, are enjoying Bangkok spices and sauces in a comfortable, trendy atmosphere. The new concept includes options that resemble street food served in Thailand in bowls made with fresh vegetables, noodle, and rice options topped off with skewers of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp, as well as fried chicken and the most popular requested, fried tofu. Eight bowls are featured with many of them gluten free and vegetarian and vegan friendly. The spicy condiment bar is a big hit, allowing everyone to try new spices.

Some exciting features include an easy to use cashless kiosk, an electronics charging bar and a video selfie machine. The new daughter concept is perfect for busy students and professionals wanting a quick meal made with fresh, high quality ingredients. Guests are thrilled to receive a delicious meal prepared and served in 20 minutes or less. EnjoyMint offers convenient hours for lunch and dinner from 11am until 9pm, 7 days a week. Guests can also socialize over happy hour with a selection of wine and beer in cool cans and bottles on the spacious patio. A brunch menu including mimosas coming soon. Click here for photos and video

Moms are loving the kids bowl because their kids are actually eating. Online ordering will be up and running this week and delivery options on the way. Truly convenient for all.

"We are excited to grow our team of diverse Mintees that embrace our core values of nurturing family and protecting our environment," stated Chef Nikky.

For more information about EnjoyMint click here

About Asian Mint Restaurant Group®

The Asian Mint Restaurant Group®, which includes Asian Mint and EnjoyMint, blend New Bangkok Thai Cuisine with a fresh Asian Fusion menu for exquisite flavors that have been stacking up local and national awards for excellence since 2004. Focused on healthy and innovative flavors, guest enjoy freshly prepared meals in a fun, high-tech and energetic environment.

