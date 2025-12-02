A Splash of Fun and Flavor for Little Sippers: Oodles of Doodles Announces Official Debut in the United States

After achieving massive success in Europe, the brand marks its latest milestone with a debut stateside, giving kids a fun and delicious way to stay hydrated

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oodles of Doodles , the clean, playful, better-for-little ones' beverage brand making everyday hydration fun, is now available for U.S. consumers. Dreamt up by kids and brought to life by their parents, Oodles of Doodles offers families a clean and fun option to make hydration enjoyable and delicious.

Oodles of Doodles launches with exciting new flavors.

Oodles of Doodles combines kid-friendly flavors with an interactive experience, making consumption a ritual that kids enjoy by inviting them to express their creativity by coloring right on the can. The brand will be launching with five core flavored waters: Orange & Vanilla, Green Apple & Lime, Strawberry & Watermelon, Black Cherry & Vanilla and Grape. Each can contains just 5 calories, 1g of sugar, real fruit juice and no preservatives, dyes or GMOs.

Alongside its core flavors, Oodles of Doodles will also be launching in the U.S. market with a sixth, limited-edition, Pineapple Paradise flavor, made in collaboration with Paramount's upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie, premiering on December 19th. The exciting limited flavor will be housed in a specially-designed can, featuring SpongeBob and friends, and doubling as a fun doodle surface.

"We are so excited to be welcoming more families into the world of Oodles of Doodles with our United States expansion," says Oodles of Doodles CEO, Alisha Eason. "The brand was founded by kids, for kids. Blended with imagination and a dash of flavor, we celebrate childlike creativity with a healthy water alternative, designed to keep kids hydrated and endlessly curious."

Oodles of Doodles is now available on Amazon and Walmart.com , with additional retailers to be announced. To learn more about Oodles of Doodles, please visit www.oodlesofdoodlesdrinks.com .

About Oodles of Doodles

Oodles of Doodles is the kids' beverage brand specializing in better-for-you flavored water. Founded with the vision of creating a fun and imaginative alternative to sugary drinks, the brand combines great taste with playful, creativity-led branding that resonates with both kids and parents alike. Oodles of Doodles is more than just a drink; it is a lifestyle brand that celebrates creativity, color, and childhood imagination. Every can is a canvas for creativity, encouraging kids to embrace their inner artist.

The company - headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in New York, Barcelona and Cape Town - maintains international distribution from a network of strategic partnerships. Oodles of Doodles has a current portfolio of nine SKUs in flavoured water, with additional formats in development. Every SKU is designed to be low-sugar, BPA-free and parent-approved, while maintaining a fun and exciting identity that appeals directly to kids. With deeper entertainment partnerships on the horizon, Oodles of Doodles is on a mission to become a household name that fuels imagination and spreads joy, one can at a time.

