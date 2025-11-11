'A Star is Born' as Disney Cruise Line Christens Disney Destiny in South Florida

New heroes and villains themed ship begins inaugural season of Bahamas, Western Caribbean cruises Nov. 20

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A hero's welcome awaited the new Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Destiny, Monday evening during a sensational christening celebration at its homeport of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Disney Destiny Christening on November 10, 2025 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, included a multi-tiered set, drone special effects and scenic projections, alongside a live band and a dozen vocal performers. Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, and Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences, delivered remarks before a special christening blessing bestowed by Susan Egan, Godmother of the Disney Destiny.

The Disney Destiny Christening combined the spirit of a high-energy concert with the theatricality of a Disney spectacular, including a multi-tiered set, drone special effects and scenic projections on the ship itself, alongside a live band and a dozen dazzling vocal performers. The waterfront production featured a custom, pop rock-inspired arrangement of iconic music from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Hercules," "The Lion King" and "Frozen," "Pirates of the Caribbean," Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" and more — a tribute to the legendary Disney Animation, Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel stories guests can experience aboard the new ship.

"For more than 100 years, we have entertained our fans in new and innovative ways, connecting them to the Disney stories they love," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, during the celebration. "Disney Cruise Line is a powerful part of that legacy because our ships become brand ambassadors that travel the globe and bring joy to our guests in ways only Disney can. Now, the Disney Destiny makes its own extraordinary entry into our growing fleet."

The evening culminated in a sparkling pop of champagne and the ceremonial christening blessing bestowed by Susan Egan, godmother of the Disney Destiny. The prolific Broadway performer who embodies the spirit of the ship with her close ties to beloved Disney stories – from lending her distinctive voice to bring to life the witty banter and dry humor of Megara in Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Hercules" to originating the role of Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway – recited the blessing to kick off a glittering grand finale of heroic proportions and ready the ship to set sail.

"The Disney Cruise Line team, alongside our Disney Imagineers, have invested years of their expertise, creativity and dedication into this beautiful ship," emphasized Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences. "They have created something truly spectacular."

Inspiring Students to Discover Their Destiny through Arts

To further celebrate the launch of the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line is working with local organizations in Florida and The Bahamas to inspire students through the arts with the "Discover Your Destiny" initiative. This program brings the magic of theater into classrooms, offering students a behind-the-scenes look at entertainment careers. By engaging with Disney Cruise Line's creative professionals, students will explore their talents, learn about exciting opportunities in the industry, and be encouraged to dream boldly about their futures.

Disney Cruise Line Continues Expansion Plans

The Disney Destiny is the newest ship to join Disney Cruise Line's growing fleet, marking a significant milestone in the cruise line's multi-year expansion plans to bring the magic of Disney cruises to new audiences around the world. This expansion will grow the fleet to 13 ships by 2031, and also includes the Disney Adventure, which will homeport in Singapore beginning in March 2026; a fourth ship in the Wish class expected in 2027; the introduction of a brand-new class of ships in 2029; and an agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to introduce Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029.

The sister ship to the Disney Wish (2022) and the Disney Treasure (2024), the Disney Destiny draws on the legacies of larger-than-life heroes and villains from Disney, Pixar and Marvel to offer new and guest-favorite experiences steeped in legendary Disney lore. Highlights include an original Broadway-style adaptation of "Hercules;" entertaining dining experiences inspired by "The Lion King" and the Marvel Universe; immersive meet-and-play experiences with beloved characters; a Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction; one-of-a-kind lounges inspired by Cruella de Vil and Doctor Strange; imaginative kids' clubs; and signature fireworks at sea.

The Disney Destiny embarks on its maiden voyage on Nov. 20, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale – home to Disney Cruise Line's newest year-round terminal, which opened in November 2023 and offers even more options for guests.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

