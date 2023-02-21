A Start-up Bringing Smart Technology to the Rental Community wins Lighthouse Labs Accelerator Spring Cohort

Project Mongoose is chosen for high-growth startup accelerator

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Labs is a nationally recognized accelerator based in Richmond, VA. Their 11-week experience for high-growth startups is designed to help founders develop quickly and expand their market with a tested business. Last week, they announced Project Mongoose has been chosen to participate in the Spring 2023 cohort.

Per U.S. Census data, the number of renters was 114.4 million, or 35% of the U.S. population in 2021. To date, Smart Technology has been cost-prohibitive as well as hard to implement for renters, especially in multi-family units. Enter Project Mongoose. Their proprietary software enables multi-family managers to increase the accessibility and impact that benefits both the owner and renter. Their simple, cost-effective solution reduces the capital investment required and improves net operating income. Their conversational UI and handsfree automation bring simplicity to the resident experience.

"I am so proud of our team and thankful for our investors", said Jen Finn, CEO and Co-Founder. "We aim to change the way multi-family properties use and benefit from smart technology. As a Richmond-based company, we are excited to be part of Lighthouse, a founder-friendly organization that brings the power of the Richmond business community to companies like mine."

The hybrid program will run out of Richmond, VA from March 13 - May 26, 2023. Lighthouse Labs, a non-profit organization, invests $20,000 in each startup without taking equity or fees from founders.

"Lighthouse Labs is thrilled to kick off our second decade with companies that represent the best of startups: innovative ideas that solve real-world problems, expert teams with years of experience, and a willingness to grow through our program. Project Mongoose meets all these criteria and more, and we cannot wait to work with them," shared Paul Nolde, Executive Managing Director of Lighthouse Labs.

About Project Mongoose

Project Mongoose (https://www.project-mongoose.com) believes everyone should have access to smart technology no matter where you live. They deliver smart technology to the renting community. Through their proprietary software-as-a-service, rental property owners and managers get the most from their smart technology investments with a cost-effective, high-impact and quick implementation solution that delivers a novel experience to their residents.

